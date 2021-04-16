Phillies catch a break and go on to beat Cardinals 9-2

PHILADELPHIA – Bryce Harper crushed a slider from St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez in the first inning Friday night.
The ball left the Phillies outfielder’s bat at 108 mph. The expected batting average on the blast was .990, according to StatCast. Harper stood in the batter’s box and watched the ball’s flight, probably certain it was headed for the seats.
But the wind held it up, and St. Louis right fielder Tommy Edman made the catch at the base of the wall.
In the second inning, Phillies second baseman Jean Segura hit a pop-up to center field. The ball appeared to be a certain out, but Cardinals center fielder Dylan Carlson lost the ball in the twilight sky, and it fell in for a double.
Philadelphia took advantage of that good fortune and scored six runs in the second inning en route to a 9-2 win over the Cardinals before 10,842 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
As Segura’s double proved, sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, especially when you’re a struggling on offense.
“That’s the name of the game,” Harper said of putting the ball in play. “I think sometimes we try a little too hard. Put the ball in play and make them make that routine play.”
The way the Phillies (7-6) have been hitting this season, they probably needed a break to get their offense going.
The Phillies entered the contest batting .232. They also began Friday ranked 12th in the 15-team National League in both on-base percentage (.297) and slugging percentage (.368). The Phillies struck out 31 times in three losses to the New York Mets on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The season is still in its first month, but the Phillies didn’t just brush aside the batting slump.
“I know it’s early, but I don’t care if it’s early or not,” Harper said after Wednesday night’s 5-1 loss in New York. “I need to be good, and the whole team does as well.”
The Phillies were better at the plate Friday. They finished with nine hits, not an overwhelming total, but they were timely. Andrew McCutchen knocked in two runs with a single in the second and added an RBI single in the eighth.
McCutchen, who raised his average from .139 to .171, had epitomized the Phillies' hitting issues. He entered Friday on an 0-for-12 streak.
“He’s been through some tough times,” manager Joe Girardi said after Friday's win. “But I don’t care how many tough times you go through (it), they’re no fun.”
Philadelphia had several other standouts at the plate.
Harper hit a two-run double. J.T. Realmuto added a two-run home run. Segura went 3 for 4 with two doubles.
“Our lineup when we’re hitting on all cylinders is a lot of fun to watch,” Harper said.
Friday’s win ended a three-game losing streak, but most of all it gave the team some hope that its hitting slump was behind it.
“It’s a lot more enjoyable when you’re scoring runs,” Girardi said.
