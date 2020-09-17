PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies wasted an opportunity for a win Thursday night.
Brandon Nimmo and Robinson Cano hit home runs in the top of the ninth to propel the New York Mets to a 10-6 win over Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.
The loss frustrated the Phillies for the following reasons:
Philadelphia led 6-3 after two innings.
Phillies ace Aaron Nola started the game. As they fight for the postseason, the Phillies cannot afford to lose games Nola starts.
And finally, Bryce Harper broke out of a month-long slump with two home runs.
The Phillies aren't in a position where they can let a Nola start, a Harper power show and an early lead go to waste.
"It stinks," manager Joe Girardi said.
The Phillies have two ways to make the postseason. Both look like a struggle.
The Phillies (24-25) find themselves in a fight with San Francisco (25-24) St. Louis (22-24), Cincinnati (25-26) and the Mets (23-27) for the National League’s two wild card playoff spots in this COVID-19 shortened 60-game season.
Philadelphia also trails the second-place Miami Marlins (25-23) by 1.5 games in the National League East. The top-two teams in each division earn automatic playoff berths.
If the loss wasn’t bad enough, the Phillies injuries continued to mount. Second baseman Jean Segura left the game in the bottom of the seventh after he was hit on the tricep by a 97.9 mph sinker from Mets reliever Jeurys Familia.
Girardi said he doesn't expect Segura to be available for Friday's doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays. Girardi also said catcher J.T. Realmuto, who has been out with a sore left hip since last Saturday, isn't expected back this weekend.
A for Thursday's game, Harper supplied the early excitement with home runs in his first to at-bats.
They were no ordinary blasts.
Harper hit a 90 mph fastball from New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo 433 feet over the center field fence in the bottom of the first. Alec Bohm and Didi Gregorius followed Harper’s home run with solo shots of their own.
In the bottom of the second, Harper hit a 95 mph Lugo fastball 445 feet off the facing of the right field upper deck.
Harper had been in a slump before Thursday with just one home run and one RBI this month.
The Phillies lead the Mets 6-3 after two innings.
But Nola could not protect the lead. He allowed five hits and five runs in 5 1/3 innings. He was uncharacteristically wild with five walks – the most free passes he’s issued in a game since he walked five in the 2019 March 28th season-opener win over the Atlanta Braves. Nola had walked 13 batters all season before Thursday.
"I don't think many of us were happy with the (strike) zone," Girardi said, "but both sides had to pitch to it."
The porous Phillies bullpen pitched OK until Brandon Workman took the mound with the score tied in the ninth.
Nimmo hit a 79 mph Workman curveball into the right field stands. Workman’s troubles were just beginning. He also gave up an RBI double to Dominic Smith.
The Phillies acquired Workman in a trade with the Boston Red Sox last month to improve the bullpen. Workman has allowed nine runs in 11 2/3 innings for Philadelphia.
"We find it hard to believe," Girardi said. "He was throwing the ball well when he got here. I feel for him. He's used to having success. We have to try to right the ship with the guys we have in our bullpen."
After Workman left, Phillies rookie reliever Garrett Cleavinger made his big league debut. It did not go well. Cano blasted a slider 414 feet off the auxiliary scoreboard in right field for a two-run home run and four-run Mets lead.
"There's a lot of resiliency here," Girardi said. "This team never gives up. I believe in them."
