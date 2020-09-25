Phillies bullpen fails again; Playoff hopes all but vanished

The Phillies got a first-hand look at a quality bullpen Friday night.
They also got a look at a bonafide World Series contender.
That made the Phillies reality even more painfully obvious.
They don’t have a good bullpen, and they’re on the verge of not making the postseason for the ninth straight season.
The Phillies squandered another lead and lost to the Tampa Bays Rays 6-4. Tampa Bay (38-20) is the American League East champion and in contention to be the No. 1 seed in the AL playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Phillies (28-30) have lost five of their last six games. Philadelphia led 4-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth. The Phillies bullpen allowed three hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings. Meanwhile, Tampa’s bullpen threw four hitless and scoreless innings.
“It’s frustrating,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “We got a lead again. We weren’t able to hold the lead. We weren’t able to tack on any runs. Their bullpen is outstanding. They came in and pretty much shut us down.
Joey Wendle, who is from Chester County, Pa., drove in the winning runs for Tampa with a two-run single in the bottom of the eight off Phillies reliever Hector Neris.
Vince Velasquez started for the Phillies and was handed a 4-1 lead. But he couldn’t get through the fifth inning, allowing six hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings.
It was a start that epitomized Velasquez’s Philadelphia career. He struck out six with a fastball that averaged 94.4 mph but in the end like so many times in his five-year Phillies career Velasquez’s results did not match the talent he appeared to have.
“I have to shut that inning that down,” Velasquez said. “It’s very frustrating that I didn’t really complete my job in that situation.”
The Phillies bullpen struggled as it has all season. Tommy Hunter allowed a game-tying home run in the bottom of the sixth.
Philadelphia left-handed reliever Adam Morgan took the mound in the bottom of the eighth with the score tied. He struggled to throw strikes. Morgan allowed a single and then walked the next two batters he faced to load the bases.
Neris relieved Morgan but could not escape the jam, giving up a two-out single to Wendle. The Phillies bullpen has allowed 243 hits and 157 runs in 180 2/3 innings this season.
“I know everybody down there (in the bullpen) is working hard,” Morgan said. “No one is throwing in the towel. We’re coming in every day trying to get better. We hate it. We hate that we have to wear the burden right now. But sometimes it happens. We’re putting one foot in front of the other and trying to do the best we can.”
With two games left in this COVID-19 shortened season, the Phillies playoff hopes are slipping away.
The top three teams in each division, plus two wild card teams, will make the postseason. For the Phillies not to make the expanded playoffs with a more than $200 million payroll would be disappointing at best and could cause some in management their jobs at worst.
The Miami Marlins clinched the No. 2 spot in the NL East with a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees on Friday. The Phillies are left chasing a wild card spot.
The Phillies and Tampa will play 7:07 p.m. Saturday with Zack Wheeler (4-1 with a 2.67 ERA) starting for Philadelphia. Girardi said the Phillies have bounced back from disheartening defeats all season.
“Our guys have done it time and time again,” Girardi said. “They’re going to have to do it one more time.”
As well intentioned as that statement is, even wins Saturday and Sunday probably won't be enough to give Philadelphia its first postseason berth since 2011.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
