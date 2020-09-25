Phillies bullpen fails again; Playoff hopes all but vanished

It was a start that epitomized Velasquez’s Philadelphia career. He struck out six with a fastball that averaged 94.4 mph but in the end like so many times in his five-year Phillies career Velasquez’s results did not match the talent he appeared to have.

“I have to shut that inning that down,” Velasquez said. “It’s very frustrating that I didn’t really complete my job in that situation.”

The Phillies bullpen struggled as it has all season. Tommy Hunter allowed a game-tying home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Philadelphia left-handed reliever Adam Morgan took the mound in the bottom of the eighth with the score tied. He struggled to throw strikes. Morgan allowed a single and then walked the next two batters he faced to load the bases.

Neris relieved Morgan but could not escape the jam, giving up a two-out single to Wendle. The Phillies bullpen has allowed 243 hits and 157 runs in 180 2/3 innings this season.

“I know everybody down there (in the bullpen) is working hard,” Morgan said. “No one is throwing in the towel. We’re coming in every day trying to get better. We hate it. We hate that we have to wear the burden right now. But sometimes it happens. We’re putting one foot in front of the other and trying to do the best we can.”