PHILADELPHIA — When it comes to the social justice movement, Andrew McCutchen doesn’t just want to talk about change.

The Phillies outfielder wants to make it happen.

“I’m not just about talking about the problem,” McCutchen said Sunday during a video conference call with reporters from Citizens Bank Park. “Whatever that problem is, I’m trying to change it for the better. I’m not going to sit here and say I’m an activist now or I’m a scholar. I do also understand that I can make a difference in some way, shape or form, so I will be a part of things.”

McCutchen, a five-time All Star and a former MVP, spoke out after the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minnesota in May.

He joined with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and retired NFL receiver Anquan Boldin to write a June 2 editorial in USA Today. The online headline read: “Athletes on Floyd Killing: Hold Police Accountable for Black Deaths and Start Right Now.”

McCutchen also tweeted May 27, “I feel for #GeorgeFloyd. He should be alive. I don’t want pity, I want change.”

McCutchen did not take speaking out lightly.

“You definitely have moments of feeling like, ‘Man, is this the right thing for me to do?’ “ he said. “But the way that I looked at it was, sometimes you have to stand up for what you think is right. For me, that’s what it’s all about.”

McCutchen said he will not take a knee during the national anthem.

“I think we all understand — we should by now understand — what the knee means, people who do take a knee,” McCutchen said. “For me personally, it’s not something I’m going to do or partake in. At the same time, anyone who does that, they have my support.”

Manager Joe Girardi said last week he would support any Phillies player who decides to protest.

“Everyone has different feelings when it comes to what’s going on in our country,” Girardi said. “I think it’s important that we understand each other, and that we respect each other, and we respect each other’s point of view. That’s what I’ve always thought. So whatever (the players) do, I support what they do.”

McCutchen, 33, is one of the Phillies’ leaders. The team was never quite the same after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament last June. Philadelphia was six games over .500 and in first place in the National League East when he went down. They finished with a .500 record and in fourth place.

McCutchen should be in left field when the Phillies host the Miami Marlins on July 24 in the season opener. The COVID-19 pandemic gave him more time to recover. If the season started in March, as was the plan, he would have been on the injured list.

McCutchen has his own style of leadership on and off the field.

He said he wants to listen to others. He described himself as someone who likes to lead behind the scenes. He’s not boisterous or loud. But McCutchen does believe everyone has a voice.

“I don’t want sympathy,” he said. “I want change. I don’t want your pity. I want change. I’m the type of person, if I’m going to say something, I’m going to try to back it up any way I can.”

