 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philadelphia Wings announce 2021-22 NLL schedule
0 comments
INDOOR LACROSSE

Philadelphia Wings announce 2021-22 NLL schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
philadelphia wings

The Philadelphia Wings announced Wednesday their schedule for 2021-2022 National Lacrosse League schedule.

The Wings will return to play for the first time since the end of the 2019-2020 season after last year was canceled due to COVID-19. The Wings will open their season with a two-game homestand on Dec. 4 and Dec. 10 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The NLL is a 15-team indoor lacrosse league.

“After the 2019-20 season was canceled last year, we can’t wait to get the team back together and we are beyond excited to play in front of our fans at Wells Fargo Center,” head coach and general manager Paul Day said in a news release.

Tickets for the Wings start at $15. Tickets can be purchased at wingslax.com.

The 2021-22 schedule:

  • Dec. 4 vs. Panther City Lacrosse Club, 7 p.m.
  • Dec. 10 vs. New York Riptide, 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 18 at Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 8 vs. Georgia Swarm, noon
  • Jan. 15 vs. Albany FireWolves, noon
  • Jan. 22 vs. Rochester Knighthawks, 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 23 vs. New York Riptide, 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 29 at Georgia Swarm, 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 5 vs. Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 12 at Halifax Thunderbirds, 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 26 vs. Halifax Thunderbits, 7 p.m.
  • March 12 at Buffalo Bandits, 7:30 p.m.
  • March 26 at Rochester Knighthawks, 7 p.m.
  • March 31 vs. Buffalo Bandits, 7:30 p.m.
  • April 2 at New York Riptide, 7:30 p.m.
  • April 8 at San Diego Seals, 7 p.m.
  • April 16 at Albany FireWolves, 7 p.m.
  • April 30 at Georgia Swam, 7 p.m.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

PGA Fall Series Outlook: What to expect from the courses, tournaments and events

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News