Philadelphia Wings announce 2021-22 NLL schedule

The Philadelphia Wings announced Wednesday their schedule for 2021-2022 National Lacrosse League schedule.
The Wings will return to play for the first time since the end of the 2019-2020 season after last year was canceled due to COVID-19. The Wings will open their season with a two-game homestand on Dec. 4 and Dec. 10 at the Wells Fargo Center.
The NLL is a 15-team indoor lacrosse league.
“After the 2019-20 season was canceled last year, we can’t wait to get the team back together and we are beyond excited to play in front of our fans at Wells Fargo Center,” head coach and general manager Paul Day said in a news release.
Tickets for the Wings start at $15. Tickets can be purchased at wingslax.com.
The 2021-22 schedule:
- Dec. 4 vs. Panther City Lacrosse Club, 7 p.m.
- Dec. 10 vs. New York Riptide, 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 18 at Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 8 vs. Georgia Swarm, noon
- Jan. 15 vs. Albany FireWolves, noon
- Jan. 22 vs. Rochester Knighthawks, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 23 vs. New York Riptide, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 29 at Georgia Swarm, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 5 vs. Toronto Rock, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 12 at Halifax Thunderbirds, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 26 vs. Halifax Thunderbits, 7 p.m.
- March 12 at Buffalo Bandits, 7:30 p.m.
- March 26 at Rochester Knighthawks, 7 p.m.
- March 31 vs. Buffalo Bandits, 7:30 p.m.
- April 2 at New York Riptide, 7:30 p.m.
- April 8 at San Diego Seals, 7 p.m.
- April 16 at Albany FireWolves, 7 p.m.
- April 30 at Georgia Swam, 7 p.m.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
