The Philadelphia sports world nearly came to a standstill in a statement for social and racial justice Thursday.
The Phillies and Flyers postponed games to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Eagles practiced only after discussing the Blake shooting Wednesday night.
“The issues that are going on in the country are rather big issues,” Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “Even if there’s baby steps toward changing those issues, that feels like a win. I think that change starts with these conversations. It’s tough to see some of these guys go through things and have thoughts I never have. I’ve never really even thought about having. They’ve never been on my radar, some of the things that effect strong Black men and women across the country on a daily basis.”
The Phillies and Washington Nationals voted not to play Thursday. Philadelphia is scheduled to host the Atlanta Braves on Jackie Robinson Day on Friday.
“I’m in support of our players,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re in this together. In this world, I’ve always believed there’s two things you can’t live without. It has nothing to do with food and water, it’s love and hope. I don’t think we’re doing a good job in our country of giving that to everyone. I think that needs to be the focus here. I think that’s what the Philadelphia Phillies are standing up for.”
The NHL reportedly postponed both of its games Thursday, including Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Flyers and the New York Islanders.
The Milwaukee Bucks began this movement when they boycotted a playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Several professional sporting events and practices have been postponed since.
Blake, 29, was shot by police, apparently in the back, on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV with three of his children seated inside. The shooting was captured on cell phone video and ignited new protests in the U.S. three months after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer touched off a nationwide reckoning over racial injustice.
The Phillies met at about 1 p.m. Thursday. Hoskins said two players, who he did not name, were uncomfortable about playing.
“I thought it was best that we had a meeting to discuss that,” he said. “The discussion part is key. The listening part is key. Whatever decision was being made we wanted to make sure we were doing it together. We are doing it as one.”
The Phillies voted not to play and told Girardi, who informed Nationals manager Dave Martinez at 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The Nationals agreed to support the Phillies, according to Martinez. The Phillies team statement said the two clubs collectively decided to postpone the game.
“The one thing about being a professional athlete is that you have a voice and that voice can be heard all over the country, all over the world,” Girardi said. “What they want is change. They are a lot of people with heavy hearts out there.”
The Eagles practiced Thursday morning. Other NFL teams, including the New York Jets, did not.
Philadelphia did meet as a team to discuss social justice Wednesday night.
“That was something that needed to happen,” Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said of the Wednesday night meeting, “so we could come out (Thursday). I know I had a heavy heart coming in this morning after a lot of conversation last night. We were able to go have an escape and practice and go for two hours and then come back in and here we are again having these conversations, and it’s great. It’s healthy.”
Eagles safety Rodney McCleod is part of the team’s social justice committee.
“We’re kind of removed from the harsh realities that do exist for Black men,” McCleod said. “Believe it or not when we walk outside these doors without this jersey on, without this shield, without these cleats, we’re seen the same as a Jacob Blake or a George Floyd. When we come across a police officer, that fear still exists for us, and it’s real.”
McCleod said the team has an action plan to fight for social justice, but he was not ready to give any specifics at this time.
“We have to take sports and move it to the side,” McCleod said. “Understand and address the situation at hand. We want real action to take place. Just cancelling practice and telling everyone to go home isn’t the message we wanted to send. We will represent this organization and most importantly this city in the right way and address the issues that (face) this country and that’s police brutality, education reform, systemic racism.”
