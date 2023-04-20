The Eagles reached the Super Bowl LVII and Tom Brady retired (again), but the sports world is bracing for an even bigger shakeup.

Professional cornhole, here in Philadelphia.

"It's massive," said Tyler Scott, the commissioner of Major League Cornhole.

Behind him, the dings and whistles of slot machines rang throughout the floor of Live! Casino, the first official sponsor of the city's latest expansion, the Philadelphia Bell-Ringers.

The Bell-Ringers will be the first team in the newly formed league, made official Feb. 3 when the team's owners signed their deal publicly at Live! in South Philadelphia.

"They're the first team signing, making cornhole league history," Scott continued. "We want a very significant home here in Philadelphia. We think cornhole has a big presence here — not just the sport itself, but also with all the tailgates."

Shortly after happy hour, if you squinted, the main bar of the casino could have been NFL draft day. In a trim gray suit, bright-eyed Scott presided over the affair with an almost fatherly, Roger Goodell-esque presence as the 26-year-old shook hands alongside Philadelphia entrepreneurs Domenic Nigro and Zeb Campagna, the new owners of the Bell-Ringers.

The men sat before a banner declaring "It's a Philly Thing," which they hope will catch on as a team motto. The Live! convention center will host the Bell-Ringers as they challenge the leagues' other teams (names and ownership pending) when the MLC's inaugural season kicks off May 6.

The group says professional cornhole will have a "catastrophic impact" on the community.

Many are familiar with cornhole from backyard cookouts or parking lot tailgates. To play the game, participants take turns tossing bean bags at an angled board, attempting to land the bag in a hole in the board. One point is earned if the bag lands on the board, and three if it passes through the hole.

It's true there's already the American Cornhole League. But don't get the two organizations confused, Scott stressed.

The ACL, with its 100,000-plus membership and television deal with ESPN, made its name through tournament-style play and a division open to any player to register in (though the league has rolled out teams of its own, according to its website).

But Scott said his league's mission is less focused on the individual tournament player and more on building teams and regional fanbases.

Games will run at Live! convention center during the April to August season. The Bell-Ringers will also partner with local businesses for sponsorship deals, and — perhaps most crucial to the league's survival — the team will license and sell merchandise. Gear will include hats and shirts as well as bean bags and branded playing boards.

Nigro admitted he was hesitant about becoming part-owner of a professional cornhole team when Campagna approached him. Then Nigro, the owner of an autobody shop, did his research.

"I was like dude, this is a fun thing," Nigro said. "I play it, I'm not great at it. He's awesome at it," Nigro said, nodding to Campagna. "People play it, it's everywhere."

"It's been a journey for us," Campagna said, who mentioned the two began putting the contract together in August 2022. "It's been a lot of work."

"We made it, we're here," Campagna added.

Nigro and Campagna wore looks of excitement and disbelief, respectively, as they inked the hefty, six-figure ownership deal in February.

The Bell-Ringers are set to hold a combine at Live! this spring, with positions on the roster open to men and women ages 18 and up. Scott said players will be paid a salary per game plus travel costs for away games — just don't expect a chartered jet to get you there.

And with MLC games lasting two and a half hours, fan experience will be a big part of game day. Those who wander over to Live! can expect the full stadium experience, complete with food and drink vendors, courtside seating options, and even a VIP section (presumably for cornhole elites, or perhaps a surprise visit from Joel Embiid and Meek Mill).

When asked whether the Bell-Ringers would eventually be top contenders in the league, Scott, an Ohio native, didn't rule it out.

"It's a little rougher here," Scott said. "I'm not gonna lie, I went to see sporting events here, and it's no joke. ... But that's what I love about cornhole. Every state, every community has their shiners, those guys and girls who can just make it happen. I feel that cornhole's going to be competitive, no matter what."