Philadelphia 76ers have COVID-19 issues, according to national media reports
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) reacts to a foul called on him during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in New York.

 Frank Franklin II

The Philadelphia 76ers have a COVID-19 problem, according to national media reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday night that the 76ers learned a player had tested positive for the virus shortly before a 122-109 loss in Brooklyn to the Nets.

Charania said the team would stay in New York on Thursday night and begin contact tracing.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN then reported Sixers guard Seth Curry had tested positive for the virus. Curry did not play in the game because of a sore left ankle that was injured in Wednesday night’s win over the Washington Wizards, according to the team.

Wojnarowski said Curry spent the first quarter on the bench before heading into an isolation room and then left the arena separate from the team. Wojnarowski said the Sixers would begin contact tracing in the morning.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported that Sixers star center Joel Embiid sat next to Curry on bench. Curry was wearing a mask, she said.

Shelburne said Embiid, who has a three-month-old son, told ESPN that he plans to self quarantine from his family until he is certain he didn’t contract the virus.

Philadelphia (7-2) is scheduled to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
