PHILADELPHIA – Phil Gosselin is the Phillies hottest hitter.
Hey, funny things can happen in short seasons.
Gosselin hit two home runs to propel the Phillies to a 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Bark on Saturday afternoon. The home runs – a two-run blast in the sixth inning and a solo shot in the eighth - helped make a winner out of starting pitcher Zack Wheeler in his Phillies regular season debut.
Gosselin, 31, was raised in West Chester, Pa., just outside of Philadelphia and graduated from Malvern Prep in Malvern, Pa.
Atlanta Braves drafted him in the fifth round of the 2010 draft. He made his big league debut with the Braves in 2013.
Gosselin signed with the Phillies as a free agent in 2018. He resigned with the team last winter after batting .262 in 44 games last season.
He began this season with seven career home runs – none with the Phillies - in 320 major league games. Gosselin made the roster because he got a hit just about every time up in the team’s intrasquad games during summer camp. Phillies manager Joe Girardi joked that Gosselin got 24 hits in his last 12 at-bats during summer camp.
"I think that is about descriptive as you can be," Girardi said. "He made me look really smart today."
Saturday’s game was just the second of the season, but it was still a pivotal one for the Phillies, who lost to the Marlins 5-2 in Friday’s season opener.
In a 60-game season, losing streaks must be averted. The Phillies also face four games with the powerful New York Yankees on Monday-Thursday.
"This was a big game for us," Girardi said. "We talk about winning series and now we have an opportunity."
Gosselin batted eighth and was the designated hitter. He stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth with the score tied at one.
Marlins left-hander Alexander Vesia, who was making his major league debut, started off Gosselin with a 91 mph fastball. Gosselin turned on the pitch and pulled it 396 feet into the left field stands to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead.
Gosselin’s second home run came when he golfed a sinker from Marlins reliever Stephen Tarpley 377 feet the opposite way into the right field stands.
Gosselin’s more ballyhooed teammates also contributed to the victory.
The Phillies broke the game open with J.T. Realmuto’s three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to take a 6-1 lead.
Wheeler, who signed a five-year, $118- million contract in the offseason, benefitted from four inning-ending double plays and allowed five hits and a run in seven innings for the win. Shortstop Didi Gregorius hit a solo home run and made several sparkling defensive plays.
But the day belonged to Gosselin, who finished 3 for 3. He's picked up the nickname "Barrells" because he's hit the ball so hard lately.
A season like this is made for a utility player such as Gosselin. Baseball history is filled with examples of unlikely players who made big impacts over a short period.
Think of Cody Ross, who the San Francisco Giants acquired of waivers from the Marlins in August 2010. Ross would go on to bat .350 with three home runs and be named the MVP of San Francisco’s 2010 National League Championship Series win over the Phillies.
EXTRA INNINGS: Girardi said pitching coach Bryan Price was not with the team Saturday because of a medical issue that Girardi could not discuss. Girardi said there were no other medical issues with the team.
