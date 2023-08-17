Kevin Mays was thrilled with the results.

Mays, who started the Amaysing Speed Track & Field Club, watched some of his athletes shine July 29 to Aug. 5 at the Junior Olympics at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Amaysing Speed is based out of Pleasantville and practices at Pleasantville High School. The club features 22 athletes ages 4 to 14. Mays started the program four years ago, and has an indoor track team in the winter as well as outdoor in the summer.

The national event featured 5,000-plus track and field athletes and nine divisions across the country. The divisions were 8-and-under, 15 to 16 year olds, 17 to 18 year olds as well as 9-, 10-, 11-, 12-, 13- and 14-year-old divisions. Hundreds of kids were in each division.

In the 9-year-old division, Destiny Scaffrer finished second in the turbo javelin in a personal-best 62 feet, 6 inches. Isabella Alvarez, who is Mays' daughter, was third in the high jump (4-11).

Zah'Mir Schaffrer took sixth in the javelin in a personal-best throw of 72-1 in the 8-and-under division. Amaya Afflick placed eighth in the 14-year-old pentathlon (2,734), which was her personal best. Shamone Alvarez, Mays' son, was eighth in the 11-year-old javelin in a personal-best (109-09). Shamone's nickname is "Pops."

Those five earned All-American status.

"I'm proud of them for doing that on a big stage," Mays said.

Isabella Alvarez also finished second in the pentathlon (2,937), placed 12th in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.12 seconds) and 200 hurdles (29.37) and was 29th in the long jump (15-3).

Shamone Alvarez also placed 12th in the pentathlon (1,871), 36th in the 80 hurdles (15.05) and 39th in the long jump (13-9). Afflick also placed 34th in the high jump (4-5), 37th in the 200 hurdles (31.58), 43rd in the 100 hurdles (17.83) and 51st in the long jump (14-6).Robert Perez placed 55th in the 12-year-old 800 run (2:35).

The four earned Middle-Atlantic District Junior All Academic status.

"I am very excited as a coach. I always press (being a) student-athlete, where student is always first," Mays said. "I always check to make sure my team has good grades and is doing well in school and always have a plan in place for them to be better. To have four people on my team make All-Academic is amazing."

MyKael Corbin placed 19th in 10-year-old javelin with a personal-best throw (71-1). Kayden Mays, who is also Mays' son, finished 54th in the 8-and-under javelin with a personal-best throw (23-11).

"It's great to see kids that work out hard and actually put in the hard work and come to practice three or four days a week and actually train like professional athletes," Mays said. "And to watch them go through winning and losing and learning how to deal with adversity."

The team hung out with families from all around the country, and the kids made new friends and exchanged phone numbers, Mays said. The overall experience was great, he added.

Mays said his team represented Atlantic County "very well." He received many phone calls after those performances from parents looking to get their kids on the team either in the winter for the indoor season or next summer.

"They met other athletes from other states they would have never meet if they just competed around here," said Mays, who added he also enjoyed the event."

Family affair

Mays has four children on his team— Isabella Alvarez, 13, Shamone Alvarez, 11, Layla Alvarez, 8, and Kayden Mays, 4. Isabella had won the high jump the last two summers at the Junior Olympics.

"She didn't perform how she expected (this year) but, still, (she was) top three in the country," the elder Mays said.

Mays wife, Jamie Mays, is like the team mom and travels with the athletes. She gets everything together outside of the training and coaching, which is a major help. And having his children on his team is even more special.

Layla competes in the 800 and 400 run and long jump for Amaysing Speed.

"Seeing them compete is amazing," said Kevin Mays, adding having his youngest son, Kayden, qualify for the Junior Olympics was an awesome feeing. "To do this together as a family and also as a team, it's a great experience."