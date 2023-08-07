Summer fishing is super.

That is the unanimous report from correspondents contacted Monday.

Bob Rush is the owner and one of the captains of the popular party boat Starfish that rolls from Sea Isle City.

He said they “did good” Monday morning on their four-trip.

He said they had a mix of summer flounder, black sea bass, triggerfish and croaker.

The Starfish was gearing up for a five-hour run starting 5 p.m. Monday. Captain Bob has evening trips Mondays and Thursdays in addition to the twice daily four-hour runs.

Mike O’Neill is fishing mainly for summer flounder on his four-hour sojourns, also scheduled for twice daily, on the charter/open boat Stray Cat based at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

Mike said Monday he is flounder fishing because it is “a lot better than last year.”

He reported they are getting a lot of summer flounder measuring longer than 20 inches that are harder to catch than the 17- to 18-inch qualifiers.

We are allowed two fish daily between 17 inches to less than 18 inches and one more than 18 inches.

Mike also reported he heard a lot of dorado, aka dolphin and mahi, have moved into the offshore canyons.

Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon usually has an interesting message.

He said Monday that sheepshead are “aggressive” inshore and in the inlets. He said one of his regulars caught 7-pound, 2-ounce and 9-pound sheepshead. He described the local waters as “paved” with spot.

Spot are small species suited for table fare and also prized as bait to catch striped bass and most other fish.

Dave said everybody is happy with the steady summer flounder catching.

He also said the water in the back bays is clean and clear. He said striper are eating eels at night around the bridges. He said there is still a crab shed, now with female blueclaws.

Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said:

“Everything is happening at the peak of summer.”

He quipped that Absecon Inlet is a “five-star resort” for tog.

We are allowed one fish daily measuring a minimum of 15 inches.

He also reported one fisher caught two keeper-size striper.

The Ocean City Fishing Club has two important events coming up this week.

The second public open house tour of the club pier at 14th Street is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring a donation of non-perishable food or cash to be presented to the Ocean City Food Cupboard.

The first open house a couple of weeks back had 1,300 visitors who donated $957 and 190 pounds of food.

The OCFC 46th boys and girls surf fishing contest is Saturday on the south end Ocean City beach near the Ocean City-Longport Bridge.

Free registration starts 9 a.m. Parents or guardians must sign an insurance waiver and contestants must bring their own fishing gear and bait.

Fishing is from 10 a.m. to noon followed by an awards ceremony.

There are three age divisions each for both boys and girls: 8-10, 11-13 and 14-16.

Parents can cast fishing rods for the 8-10 year-olds, but the youngsters have to fish on their own.

Every contestant will receive a prize according to contest chairman Ed Hoban.

The boy and girl who land the biggest fish will receive a rod and reel donated by Fin-Atics in Ocean City and the boy and girl who catch the most fish will get $300 gift certificates from Century-Advance Fishing Rods in Avalon.

Club members will officiate and provide advice.

Thanks to OCFC publicity chair Greg Borak for the info.