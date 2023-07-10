The Stafford Township Little League Intermediate baseball All-Stars will play Toms River East on Wednesday in Middletown in game 1 of the State Tournament. Stafford is the District 16 and Section 4 champion.

Stafford clinched the Section 4 title with a 4-0 win over East Vineland. Zando Kelly went the distance and pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts. It was Kelly’s second win in the sectional tournament, and he pitched a total of 10 1/3 shutout innings.

Connor Grub hit a solo homer for Stafford in the third inning. Stafford added three more runs in the seventh inning. A run came in on a balk, and Kelly and Michael Foster added RBI singles. The RBI was Kelly’s eighth of the tournament.

Grub hit .735 with five RBIs for the tournament, and Conner Kerlin was .525 with six RBIs.

District 16 12U baseball

Hammonton won the District 16 title on Saturday on a forfeit by Upper Township/Ocean City, which didn’t have enough players. Hammonton had beaten U.T./O.C. 6-2 in the double-elimination tournament.

Hammonton will play South Vineland at 8 p.m. Friday in Haddonfield in game 1 of the sectional playoffs.