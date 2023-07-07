Several local girls crew teams had outstanding seasons this year, but Holy Spirit High School stood out.

The Spartans’ varsity eight finished second at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta, the Garden State Championships and the Philadelphia City Championships to highlight another big season. The Holy Spirit lightweight four was third at both Stotesbury and the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta, which is commonly called “Nationals.” The Spartans were also competitive in other divisions.

Holy Spirit, with a roster of only about 24, is The Press Girls Crew Team of the Year for the third year in a row.

“Like any other year, it shows the quality of the kids we get,” coach Joe Welsh said. “We had four sophomores on our varsity eight, which is kind of unheard of, but these kids don’t mind working hard. They’re workhorses, and they love to be there. They love to be around each other.”

The varsity eight also won a two-boat race at the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships and placed fifth in the final at Nationals. The Holy Spirit crew included Allie Solari, Ava Buccafurni, Gwen Amalfitano, Julianna Gorka, Allie Lee, Taya Anderson, Olivia Bencze, Chloe Cooke and coxswain Sara LaVigna. Solari, Buccafurni, Amalfitano and Gorka were sophomores.

The Stotesbury Cup featured some of the best crews from the U.S. and Canada. The Spartans’ varsity eight lost only to rival Mount St. Joseph Academy, a powerful Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, program. Mount finished the 1,500-meter final in 5 minutes, 6.77 seconds, and Spirit crossed the line in 5:10. 59. Jackson-Reed, of Washington, D.C., took third in 5:11.63. The division had 27 boats.

“The varsity eight was second at Stotesbury; that was fun,” Welsh said. “It was close between them and third. I think these kids really had a discovery about themselves this year. That second (place) was a shock to their system. They kind of surprised themselves.”

Cooke, the stroke, will row in the fall for Jacksonville University in Florida. Bencze will row for Boston University, and LaVigna will be a coxswain for the University of Massachusetts.

“In the season as a whole ,we progressively got better,” said Cooke, a 17-year-old Absecon resident. “We had a few changes in our boat. Every race I thought that we got better. We got closer to Mount every race. And winning (the county title) was a big confidence-booster for us.

“We (Holy Spirit) have a very small team, and we’re one of the most motivated crews out there. With being as small as we are and getting as far as we’ve gotten, we are definitely the underdogs in every race. Every person on our team has something in them that makes the team better.”

The Spartans’ lightweight four was part of a great season-long local competition in the division. Egg Harbor Township and Ocean City were the main rivals. Holy Spirit won the Atlantic County championship race by 0.10 seconds over EHT and led area crews with a third at Stotesbury. Spirit’s crew was also third at the City Championship and Nationals, but EHT was second both times.

The Spartans’ crew consisted of bow Grace Fishbein, Summer Stevenson, Melissa Ledwold, stroke Caroline Spina and coxswain Gia Rynkiewicz.

“The lightweight four jelled together real well,” Welsh said. “We had a sophomore novice (Fishbein) and a true freshman (Stevenson) in there, and a junior (Spina) and a senior (Ledwold) as far as the rowers go. They liked being around each other and had a tremendous work ethic.”

Coach of the Year

Egg Harbor Township’s Dan Welsh, Joe’s younger brother, earned the honor this year by guiding the Eagles to the No. 3 ranking in The Press Elite 11.

The EHT lightweight four’s second-place finish at Nationals was the best finish by any area girls or boys crew. EHT’s junior four and novice eight are also Press All-Star boats.

“I’m humbled and honored, and I accept the award on behalf of my staff,” he said. “I have a tremendous coaching staff, so it reflects on all of us. They are John Pope, Meredith Wray and Katie Transue. We work well together, and we’re like a family, and it rubs off on the kids. We have fantastic kids at Egg Harbor Township in all sports. We get kids that love to work hard. This year, things really took off for our gang.”