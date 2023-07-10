The variety and quality of fishing in and around and off South Jersey continues to build into a slamming summer.

Reports from throughout the area indicate there is something to catch for just about every taste and style.

It seems we have loads of small fish such as croaker and spot, medium-size bluefish and weakfish, sometimes decent kingfish with triggerfish and sheepshead in the mix.

We are allowed our one black sea bass and one striped bass measuring between 28 and 31 inches plus a 24- to 28-inch striper for those who have a state bonus tag.

Speckled trout have joined the lineup and the occasional puppy drumfish have surfaced.

Offshore action is coming on with tuna combined with Spanish mackerel and bonito.

The water temps are mid-70s and the air temps have been intense as we all know.

Croaker were a highlight in a couple of reports.

Bob Duckenfield from Jim’s Bait and Tackle said they are in the surf around Cape May.

He had one cool example: his 6-year-old daughter Callie was fishing from a bridge down the street from the shop there in Cape May and caught a sizeable 14-inch croaker.

The message came with a classic photo of the young fisher with a nice fish and a big smile.

Can’t beat it!

Bob also reported sheepshead around the inlet jetties of Cape May biting on sand fleas, and summer flounder moving on to the inshore reefs.

Heading around Cape May Point and up Delaware Bay to off Fortescue, Cliff Higbee said spot and “all kinds” of small fish are prevalent. Bluefish and weakfish topped his list with summer flounder.

Plus he said crabbing is good.

He also said to bring your bug spray because “it is that time of year.”

Heading around Cape May the other way and up the beach, Ethan from Moran’s Dockside in Avalon had a great report of offshore fishing.

He said they had a couple of heavyweight weigh-ins, including a bigeye tuna registered by brothers Jay and Ayden Wardius.

The father-son team of John Chopack Sr. and Jr. on the boat Reel Dream combined for an 83.2-pound bluefin.

The offshore report from Moran’s included Spanish mackerel and bonito.

Heading farther up the coast to Atlantic City produced similar cool stuff.

It sometimes happens when the local scribe calls for a fishing report the person gets busy catching or weighing.

Noel Feliciano was having a hectic several minutes when he got hooked up on the phone Monday afternoon.

He was weighing a fish when another party popped in with fish.

He had recorded three keeper summer flounder with the biggest going 4.7 pounds and had another in the process from a fisher with a 21-inch flattie.

He also said one of his “rock” stars, Isidro Valentin of Atlantic City, weighed in another flounder, this one going 5 pounds.

He reported that croaker fishing has “opened up.”

Here’s a reminder about next week’s big-time big-game $1M Jimmy Johnson Quest for the Ring Atlantic City tournament run out of the Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina.

Weigh-ins are open to the public. Fishing days are July 17 to 21.

Go to jjfishweek.catchstat.com for details.