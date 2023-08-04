The Brigantine Beach Patrol took first place in the final three races and won the team title of the Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race on Monday in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island.
All six races involved two or more lifeguards from each beach patrol, and Brigantine’s Ron DeFelice and brothers Jack and Joe Savell each had three wins.
Brigantine, the defending team champion, won four of the six races to win with 31 points. Ocean City led until the last race and finished second with 27 points. Lavallette placed third with 15. The event had 12 beach patrols. Scoring was 7-5-3-2-1 for the first five places.
The event honors the late Donlon, a former Ship Bottom Beach Patrol Captain.
Team scoring: 1. Brigantine 31; 2. Ocean City 27; 3. Lavallette 15; 4. Long Beach Township 9; 5. Sea Girt 8; 6. Island Beach State Park 6; 7. Barnegat Light 5.
Swim relay: 1. Ocean City (Gerard Traynor, Luke Rautzhan, Michael Giardino, Dylan DeWitt); 2. Lavallette; 3. Brigantine; 4. Harvey Cedars; 5. Island Beach State Park.
1,000-foot doubles row: 1. Brigantine (Ron DeFelice-Joe Savell); 2. Ocean City; 3. Island Beach State Park; 4. Lavallette; 5. Long Beach Township.
Paddle pickup: 1. Sea Girt; 2. Ocean City; 3. Long Beach Township; 4. Lavallette; 5. Surf City.
Row relay: 1. Brigantine (Ron DeFelice-Scott Betson, Sean O’Neill-Joe Savell, Jack Savell-Will Hoffman); 2. Ocean City; 3. Lavallette; 4. Island Beach State Park; 5. Ship Bottom.
Paddle relay: 1. Brigantine (Sean O’Neill, Will Hoffman, Kyle Graybill, Jack Savell); 2. Barnegat Light; 3. Ocean City; 4. Harvey Cedars; 5. Surf City.
Iron man medley: 1. Brigantine (Matt Hoffman-run, Spencer Alderson-swim, Joe Savell-paddleboard, Ron DeFelice-Joe Savell-doubles row); 2. Long Beach Township; 3. Lavallette; 4. Ocean City; 5. Sea Girt.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
