Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid warms up prior to Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) attempts a 3-point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson (0) shoots around Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) celebrate during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford (42) during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball around Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson (0) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots the ball ahead of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid warms up prior to Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) attempts a 3-point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement
Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson (0) shoots around Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) celebrate during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker (8) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford (42) during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball around Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson (0) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots the ball ahead of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
That was a testament to Philadelphia coach Brett Brown.
What they didn’t show was an ability to put the ball in the basket.
What star center Joel Embiid didn’t show was the ability to make plays in the final minutes.
Those two factors might cause Brown to lose his job.
The Boston Celtics closed the game on a 10-0 run and took a commanding 3-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first round series with a 102-94 win at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla. Game 4 is 1 p.m. Sunday.
“I don’t want to be swept,” Embiid said. “I don’t want that in the resume. Like I said, I’ve been playing my butt off. I’m going to come in and do everything that I can to make sure we win a game. Pick one game at a time.”
The Sixers didn’t quit Friday. The signs of their hustle were seen in their 20 offensive rebounds.
But Philadelphia shot just 29.5% from the field (28 for 95) and 23.1% (9 for 31) from 3-point range.
“The quantity of misses is hard to overcome,” Brown said. “We just couldn’t make a shot. The good news of 20 offensive rebounds is a fantastic effort. It’s tough to win when you shoot 29 percent.”
Still, the Sixers led 94-92 with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left. Embiid scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds but made two critical miscues in the final minutes.
With the Sixers up two, Embiid was double-teamed in the post and threw an ill-advised cross-court pass. Celtics guard Marcus Smart intercepted it and passed to teammate Jaylen Brown for a layup to tie the score at 94.
On the next possession, Embiid drove and had his shot blocked by Jayson Tatum. That play led to two Tatum free throws that gave Boston a 96-94 lead with 1:23 left. The Celtics never trailed again.
"I thought I got better at passing out of the double teams, and it happened," Embiid said. "I turned it over. That was a big mistake. That was on me. It happens, and you move on."
Embiid’s physical condition must also be questioned. He's averaged 19 points and shot 57% in the first halves of this series and averaged 11 points and shot 30% in the second.
Friday’s loss was especially frustrating because Philadelphia slowed Tatum, who had averaged 32.5 points in the first two games of the series. He scored just 15 on 6-of-19 shooting.
“Defensively, we did what we needed to do to win the game,” Brown said.
No NBA team has ever rallied from 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series.
“I’m not rolling over,” Brown said. “Everyone would assume this series is over because we’re (down) 3-0. I’m not trying to be Knute Rockne. I believe sincerely wins sometimes change everything.”
The widespread speculation is that Sixers will move on from Brown if the team loses in the first round of the playoffs. Brown said he’s not thinking about his future, but television cameras caught him knocking over a chair as he left the court when the game was finished.
“My job is to focus on what I really can do,” he said. “My players deserve that. I’ve been in (Philadelphia) seven years, and (Friday’s) loss is most on my mind. My effort is truly to find a way to win and keep the series alive.”
Eagles Football
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Eagles Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.