South Jersey sprinter English Gardner fought depression and injuries on her way to a second U.S. Olympic track team berth

"A lot of the things that I needed for track and field definitely got affected," she said. "I basically had to reteach my body how to be an elite runner again, and how to run. I'm still in the process of doing that. Recently I had such a frustrating practice because I couldn't remember how to do all of the stuff, and I was so foggy in my brain.

"Your everyday things, things you can do in your sleep, I can no longer do it in my sleep anymore. It's a task to remember how to do them. I would be lying if I said I didn't cry a lot because I'm crying a lot. I've been praying a lot, trying to figure out what to do to make sure that no matter what happens in this process, that I don't lose my head because that's the only thing that's been keeping me coming to practice every day."

Gardner feared for her father's life in his COVID-19 battle after his oxygen level dropped to dangerous levels. She would text him with pep talks like he did with her on the track, and his strength gradually returned. His survival made her more positive about her recovery, she said.

Now she feels she is close to 90% as she continues to prepare for the relay. The fact that she'll be on the move when she takes the baton is an advantage for her because "my upright running has been beautiful, so I'm excited about that," she said.