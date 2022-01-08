Mariah Bell tops Karen Chen to win first US figure skating championship

Levito nearly stole the show in her senior nationals debut, piecing together an effortless series of triple jumps set to music from "Swan Lake." But there was no stealing an Olympic spot — she's too young to compete in Beijing.

"I'm very excited because my goal was to medal, so I mean, here I am," she said. "It was a good program."

While Bell and Chen are locks when U.S. Figure Skating's selection committee announces the three-woman team on Saturday, the other spot is likely to go to Alysa Liu. The two-time national champion was third after her short program but had to withdraw earlier Friday following a positive test for COVID-19.

"Obviously that's unfortunate," Bell said, "but this variant is really serious and people are catching it left and right, so it's unfortunate she couldn't do the long program. But she's had a great season to back her up."

Still, the news of Liu's positive test — and one for Amber Glenn later in the day — left the rest of the skaters shaken.