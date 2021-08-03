19-year-old Athing Mu of Trenton is the Olympic 800 champion (and she can barely believe it)

Mu then gave up her remaining college eligibility to sign a contract with Nike that will reportedly make her the highest paid athlete in the sport. She moved back up to the 800 at the Trials, winning in a world-leading 1:56.07.

Having started the season aiming for a medal in Tokyo, Mu began to focus on gold after the Trials.

"I wasn't really putting gold on that," she said "but as it got closer to the final today, I was like, 'Yeah, we want gold.'"

She was in charge the whole race, leading the field past 200 in 27.4, the bell in 57.9. With 200 to go, Jamaica's Natatoya Goule and Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu moved on to her shoulder.

But any hope the field had of beating the teenager were short-lived. Mu surged and continued to pull away all the way to the tape.

Still getting used to being Olympic champion, Mu was asked about taking on what has long been considered the untouchable world record of 1:53.28, set by Czechoslovakia's Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983, in an era of state-sponsored doping by Eastern bloc countries and almost nonexistent drug testing.