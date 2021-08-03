19-year-old Athing Mu of Trenton is the Olympic 800 champion (and she can barely believe it)

TOKYO — An hour after her convincing victory in the Olympic Games 800-meter final Tuesday night, teenager Athing Mu still couldn't quite get her head around the fact that she was an Olympic champion, talking about the moment like it was something abstract, or as if she was the gold medalist only in theory.
"It sounds awesome," said Mu, a Trenton native who graduated from Trenton Central High School. "I kind of suck at taking everything all in, so I feel like this really won't kick I until I am home. I will be like 'Oh, my God, I actually did that.'"
She did, and it was even better than it sounds.
Mu, a 19, running with the poise of a vastly more experienced athlete, claimed the gold medal with a wire-to-wire victory, finishing in 1 -minute 55.21 seconds, an American and World Junior (Under-20) record and a mark faster than all but one of the last nine Olympic finals.
The silver medal was taken by another 19-year-old, Keely Hodginson, whose 1:55.88 broke the British record. Raevyn Rogers, the former Oregon NCAA champion, secured the bronze medal with a late surge (1:56.71).
"And there's not just one 19-year-old in the race, there is two, which is unbelievable," Hodginson said. "Hopefully, it stems for a good competitive 10-15 years ahead and faster times on the horizon."
Pat Henry, Mu's coach at Texas A&M, said, "She's the best that has ever been."
Mu's family is South Sudanese and fled to New Jersey from Sudan's civil war in 2001. A year later, Mu was born, the second youngest of seven children. Like her siblings before her, she joined a track club as a pre-schooler.
"It was my turn," she said.
By her junior year, she was among the best in the world. Not just for her age but for any age.
Mu, then 16, won the 2019 U.S. Indoor 600 title in an American record 1:23.57, the world's second-fastest mark ever.
After the pandemic wiped out 2020, Mu picked right up with her record-breaking ways this past winter, adding the collegiate indoor 600 standard to her record collection in only her second college race.
Skipping the 800 at the NCAA Championships in Eugene in June, Mu won the 400, breaking her own collegiate record with a 49.57 mark, and then came back to clock a 48.85 split in the 4×400 relay. She was so far ahead in the 400, the rest of the field wasn't even visible on ESPN's telecast when she crossed the finish line.
She capped the season with three of the five fastest collegiate outdoor 400s of all time. Her NCAA time is the fastest by an American in 2021 and was nearly a half-second faster than Wadeline Jonathas' winning time at the Olympic Trials 400 final (50.02).
Mu then gave up her remaining college eligibility to sign a contract with Nike that will reportedly make her the highest paid athlete in the sport. She moved back up to the 800 at the Trials, winning in a world-leading 1:56.07.
Having started the season aiming for a medal in Tokyo, Mu began to focus on gold after the Trials.
"I wasn't really putting gold on that," she said "but as it got closer to the final today, I was like, 'Yeah, we want gold.'"
She was in charge the whole race, leading the field past 200 in 27.4, the bell in 57.9. With 200 to go, Jamaica's Natatoya Goule and Ethiopia's Habitam Alemu moved on to her shoulder.
But any hope the field had of beating the teenager were short-lived. Mu surged and continued to pull away all the way to the tape.
Still getting used to being Olympic champion, Mu was asked about taking on what has long been considered the untouchable world record of 1:53.28, set by Czechoslovakia's Jarmila Kratochvilova in 1983, in an era of state-sponsored doping by Eastern bloc countries and almost nonexistent drug testing.
"I definitely think it is possible, especially with the athletes competing," Mu said. "Like Keely, she is amazing and only 19. I am sure in the next couple of years we are definitely going to push each other. That record is going to go down just because we are good athletes."
