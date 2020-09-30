OLMA field hockey looks to build off successful first season

“I think the regions are a good thing,” Morrell said. “We also play Delsea (Regional), Holy Spirit and Pitman, as many teams as we can with the COVID protocol.

“Practices have been good. We missed spring sports and a lot of school activities, so they’re excited to be out there doing something they love.”

OLMA’s five seniors — Adrianna Dodge (Morrell’s daughter), Maria Pia DiFranco, Ani Schubert, Caroline Bernhardt and goalie Alexandra Kazan — are the co-captains and leaders.

Dodge was a freshman when Morrell started the program in 2017. The team of six players could only scrimmage on half a field. OLMA played a JV schedule in 2018 and had some success. Dodge led the Villagers with 12 goals and 10 assists last year. Kazan split time in goal. DiFranco and Schubert are defenders, and Bernhardt is a midfielder.

The Villagers met mostly CAL National teams last year and beat Buena 1-0 and 3-1, tied and beat Holy Spirit (1-1, and 3-2 in a South Jersey Non-Public first-round game) and edged St. Joseph 2-1 and 1-0. Against the conference powers, OLMA lost to Middle Township 6-0 and 4-0, was beaten 5-2 by Lower Cape May Regional 5-2, and lost to Oakcrest 4-2. OLMA did well against non-CAL teams, with wins over Cumberland Regional (4-2), Highland Regional (4-3), Deptford (1-0) and Clayton (1-0).