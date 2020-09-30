OLMA field hockey looks to build off early success as a program

The Our Lady of Mercy Academy field hockey team is entering only its second year of varsity play, but the Villagers don’t plan on being easy to beat.
OLMA joins the Cape-Atlantic League this fall after a three-year progression as a new program. The Villagers were 9-8-1 last year and won a South Jersey Non-Public first-round playoff game.
Now they’re hoping to do even better this season.
OLMA, of Newfield in Gloucester County, opens the season at Vineland at 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The Villagers’ home opener is at 4 p.m. Monday against Middle Township, the defending Cape-Atlantic League National Conference champion. OLMA’s schedule has 12 games, including seven at home.
“We have a good group that supports each other on and off the field. That’s what Our Lady of Mercy is all about,” coach Georgina Morrell said. “The girls have shown commitment and dedication, and they work together. We’ve been able to compete with teams that have been around.”
The season has been altered and abbreviated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of the usual American and National Conferences, the CAL created temporary North, East and West regions so that teams can play other teams nearer to them and avoid long bus rides. OLMA will play in the West, which includes neighboring Bridgeton, Buena Regional, Millville and Vineland.
“I think the regions are a good thing,” Morrell said. “We also play Delsea (Regional), Holy Spirit and Pitman, as many teams as we can with the COVID protocol.
“Practices have been good. We missed spring sports and a lot of school activities, so they’re excited to be out there doing something they love.”
OLMA’s five seniors — Adrianna Dodge (Morrell’s daughter), Maria Pia DiFranco, Ani Schubert, Caroline Bernhardt and goalie Alexandra Kazan — are the co-captains and leaders.
Dodge was a freshman when Morrell started the program in 2017. The team of six players could only scrimmage on half a field. OLMA played a JV schedule in 2018 and had some success. Dodge led the Villagers with 12 goals and 10 assists last year. Kazan split time in goal. DiFranco and Schubert are defenders, and Bernhardt is a midfielder.
The Villagers met mostly CAL National teams last year and beat Buena 1-0 and 3-1, tied and beat Holy Spirit (1-1, and 3-2 in a South Jersey Non-Public first-round game) and edged St. Joseph 2-1 and 1-0. Against the conference powers, OLMA lost to Middle Township 6-0 and 4-0, was beaten 5-2 by Lower Cape May Regional 5-2, and lost to Oakcrest 4-2. OLMA did well against non-CAL teams, with wins over Cumberland Regional (4-2), Highland Regional (4-3), Deptford (1-0) and Clayton (1-0).
“It didn’t surprise me that we did well last year, because we put so much time in and were focused,” said Dodge, a 17-year-old Washington Township resident. “I think we’ll do really well this year. We’re happy to at least play. We’ll try to stay positive as much as we can. Everybody’s up for it.”
Key juniors include forwards Anna Eaise (five goals in 2019), Fiona Lockhart, Maya Lee and Bianca Valecce, and twins Lindsey and Anissa Serafine, a midfielder and defender.
Others who will help include forwards Katie Fallon (four goals) and Kami Thomas, midfielders Faith Huscher and Maggie McMahon.
“We’re all doing very well, and it feels like practice brings things back to normal,” said Bernhardt, a 17-year-old resident of Milmay in Buena Vista Township. “Having a season is better than nothing. We all really want it for each other, and we’re always hustling. Last year the other teams underestimated us. They didn’t expect much from us, but we definitely proved them wrong. We’re all super excited.”
Morrell gave a lot of credit to her two assistants, Julia Patrone, a former standout at Camden Catholic who is in her second year coaching, and Michele Lockhart, who takes over as JV coach this season. Morrell said athletic director Matt Lenguadoro and others in the school have been very supportive.
Morrell thinks the team is very balanced.
“We have strengths throughout the field,” she said. “Our midfielders will help the offensive players on the forward line. The forwards are mostly juniors, and we’re stronger there than last year. (Senior Alexandra Kazan) was new to the goalie position last year, and she had a lot of heart to do that.”
Morrell said that the goal this year is to be happy to be out there playing the game.
“We want to support one another and have this opportunity,” she said. “A month ago it looked like it might not happen.”
OLMA field Hockey
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
OLMA field Hockey
Contact: 609-272-7210
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.