Odubel Herrera returns to the Phillies with apologies and vows to be better person

Herrera, 29, was a National League All-Star in 2016. But even before his arrest, his career appeared headed in the wrong direction. He batted .255 with 22 home runs and a .310 on-base percentage in 2018. He batted .222 in 39 games in 2019. The Phillies owe Herrera $10.35 million this season. The club can buy the contract out for $2.5 million after this season.

Before traveling to Dunedin for Tuesday’s game, Herrera spoke with some of his teammates in the Phillies’ Clearwater clubhouse. He plans to continue conversations with his teammates.

“I told them I feel happy to wear this uniform again,” he said.

As for Herrera’s performance on the field Tuesday, Blue Jays starter Steven Matz struck Herrera out swinging in his first at-bat in the top of the second inning.

Herrera singled to right field off A.J. Cole in the top of the fifth. He stole second base and scored on Darick Hall’s double. Herrera bounced out to second in his final at-bat.

“He looked pretty normal for his first game, I thought,” Girardi said.

Girardi said Herrera, like most Phillies position players, will probably be in the lineup every other day as spring training gets underway. Herrera said he just wants to work hard, play hard and be a good teammate.

“It’s good to be a better player and a better person,” Herrera said. “I know people deserve a second chance. I was ready for this opportunity.”

