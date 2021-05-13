Odubel Herrera for now answers Phillies CF question: "He's a Phillie," Bryce Harper says.

The bat flip was the first indication that Odubel Herrera was about to have his biggest moment since his return to the Philadelphia Phillies.
The centerfielder’s home run in the top of the ninth inning propelled the Phillies to a 5-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
Herrera hit a slider from Washington Nationals closer Brad Hand 414 feet into the centerfield stands in the top of the ninth inning to tie the score at two. He immediately flipped his bat as soon as he has made contact. Hand had not allowed a home run since Sept. 4, 2019.
Herrera, for the most part, keeps it simple at the plate.
“I was ready to see the ball and hit it,” he said. “He threw me a hanging breaking ball. I recognized it and I put a good swing on it.”
All season long Phillies manager Joe Girardi has said he’s wanted someone to claim the Phillies centerfield job and make it his own. Herrera appears to be doing just that.
“He’s been good,” Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper said. “He’s been playing the game hard, playing it right. He’s one of us. He’s a Phillie. He comes in here every single day and prepares to play hard."
Before this season, Herrera hadn’t played since May of 2019 when he was arrested in Atlantic City in connection with a domestic violence incident. Charges were dismissed and Herrera served an 85-game suspension in 2019. He was assigned to the minor leagues in 2020, but no minor-league games were played because of COVID-19.
Herrera made his Phillies debut this season on April 26. He went 2 for 22 in his first nine games.
But Herrera worked with Phillies hitting coach Joe Dillon on some adjustments, specifically using more of his lower body in his swing.
The results soon began to show. His at-bats got better. Herrera appeared to reach a turning point when he went 1 for 3 in last Thursday’s 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. he might have gotten just one hit, but he hit the ball hard every time up.
That contact has turned into hits on the current road trip. Herrera began Thursday 7 for 18 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBIs on the trip. The Phillies (20-17) will go for the sweep of the three-game series against the Washington Nationals at 1:05 p.m. Thursday.
"I think you’re seeing (Herrera) get more comfortable with us, get more comfortable with the team and in the batter’s box, as well," Harper said. "It’s a tough game to take time off, not being able to play, and then come back and get thrown into the fire."
Herrera has always been a streaky player. For now, he appears to the Phillies every-day centerfielder and given the team a big league presence at a position that has been liability for much of the season.
When he’s playing well, Herrera has always been able to pump up a team with his energy and flair for the game.
“Odubel brings that emotion and passion the correct way,” Harper said. “On his walks, he’s fired up. He’s clapping, and he’s ready to go. I think that helps the team. I think that helps an organization to kind of take that step every day and be fiery. The more and more he gets comfortable the better he’s going to be and the more you’re going to see him out there in centerfield every single day.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
