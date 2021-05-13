Odubel Herrera for now answers Phillies CF question: "He's a Phillie," Bryce Harper says.

Herrera made his Phillies debut this season on April 26. He went 2 for 22 in his first nine games.

But Herrera worked with Phillies hitting coach Joe Dillon on some adjustments, specifically using more of his lower body in his swing.

The results soon began to show. His at-bats got better. Herrera appeared to reach a turning point when he went 1 for 3 in last Thursday’s 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. he might have gotten just one hit, but he hit the ball hard every time up.

That contact has turned into hits on the current road trip. Herrera began Thursday 7 for 18 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBIs on the trip. The Phillies (20-17) will go for the sweep of the three-game series against the Washington Nationals at 1:05 p.m. Thursday.

"I think you’re seeing (Herrera) get more comfortable with us, get more comfortable with the team and in the batter’s box, as well," Harper said. "It’s a tough game to take time off, not being able to play, and then come back and get thrown into the fire."

Herrera has always been a streaky player. For now, he appears to the Phillies every-day centerfielder and given the team a big league presence at a position that has been liability for much of the season.