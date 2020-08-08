ATLANTIC CITY — In a year of beach race cancellations, the 91st annual Atlantic City Pageant Swim was a go Saturday morning at the Albany Avenue beach.
Most of the 85 swimmers, including overall winners Robert Boehme, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, and Maggie Wallace, of Ocean City, were participating in their first competitive race since the winter.
The 1.2-mile event had nine waves of swimmers taking off at intervals to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spectators on the beach generally distanced pretty well, too. Conditions were ideal for an open-water race: a quiet ocean and nice weather.
Boehme and Wallace, both of whom were part of the first wave of swimmers at the start, were side by side coming toward the shore together at the end. Boehme stood up first and raced to the finish line on the beach for a 20-yard win in 21 minutes, 9.7 seconds. Wallace was second overall and won the women's division in 21:20.3.
The Pageant Swim is believed to be the oldest, continuous open-water swim in the country. The Egg Harbor Township Seahawks Swim Club, which hosted the race, had more than 30 swimmers in the race, and 12 from the club finished in the top 15.
Boehme, 19, is a rising senior at Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Virginia. He's a distance standout at Liberty, which has a highly competitive club team.
"It felt pretty good," Boehme said. "I was swimming with Maggie the entire time. It was great to do a race. It's been really tough seeing all the races we love canceled. The water wasn't too bad. I was so happy to be able to do this one."
Wallace, 20, a rising junior for the Indiana University women's team, was the 2018 Press Girls Swimmer of the Year and a former standout for the Ocean City Beach Patrol. She's also a member of the Seahawks.
Her win Saturday was the fourth time she has won the Pageant Swim's women's title.
"This is my first race since we (Indiana) swam in Iowa (at the Big 10 Championships on Feb. 22)," Wallace said. "Finding out about this swim gave me something to look forward to. It was a good swim. The water was flat, and it wasn't too hot or cold.
"This is it for open-water swims until we get back to it. The first time I did this swim was when I was 12, and I've done it most years since then. I always look forward to swimming with my club team and coach Brian Elko."
The EHT Seahawks safety committee, led by Elko, made the necessary changes to give the Pageant Swim its 91st running. Besides the staggered start, the entry total was limited to 91 swimmers, with 85 participating. There was also no award ceremony to prevent a crowd from gathering.
"Overall, with the restrictions and safety measures, it came off flawlessly," Elko said. "The participants understood how we wanted to run it. It was highly competitive once they got into the water."
The event was known as the Miss America Pageant Ocean Swim for decades into the 1970s, and it had a direct connection to the pageant. The reigning Miss America would often give out the awards on the beach. The connection the pageant ceased, but the race continued and kept the name Pageant Swim.
Top 15 finishers
1. Robert Boehme, 19, Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, 21:09.7; 2. Maggie Wallace, 20, EHT Seahawks, 21:20.3; 3. Matthew Boehme, 15, Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, 22:02.4; 4. Dylan DeWitt, 14, EHT Seahawks, 22:07.7; 5. Megan Fox, 16, EHT Seahawks, 22:12.5; 6. Charles Schreiner, 14, EHT Seahawks, 23:04.7; 7. Katie McClintock, 17, EHT Seahawks, 23:05.9; 8. Zachary Vasser, 15, EHT Seahawks, 23:23.4; 9. Michael Wojciechowicz, 15, EHT Seahawks, 23:41.7; 10. Evan Falk, 15, EHT Seahawks, 23:53.7; 11. Jordyn Ricciotti, 14, EHT Seahawks, 23:57.7; 12. Julia Latham, 13, EHT Seahawks, 13, 24:13.0; 13. Kaitlyn Crouthamel, 15, Wildwood Crest, 15, 24:57.7; 14. Charlie Seiverd, 14, EHT Seahawks, 24:58.2; 15. Summer Cassidy, 15, EHT Seahawks, 25:02.4.
