Ocean City High School swimmer Dolan Grisbaum was impressed by the coaches and the academics of Boston University in conversations and in a July visit.
Seeing the campus helped, too.
Grisbaum, a 17-year-old rising senior and Ocean City resident, has committed to attend the university and will swim for the Terriers' NCAA Division I program.
"It's certainly humbling and overwhelming, but it's definitely exciting," said Grisbaum, a first-team Press All-Star this past winter. "Academically, they're ranked really high. I wanted to go to a school with good academics and athletics, and Boston University gave me both.
"The coaches really know how to train swimmers. Looking at their results, they drop a lot of time. I've been talking with their coaches since December. For me, I think it's a place where I can really excel at and be part of."
Grisbaum also liked the campus and the location.
"The campus is actually really cool," he said. "Fenway Park is right next to it. The pool is awesome, and the dorms are a three-minute walk to the pool. The school has a lot of diversity, which is awesome. I liked being in the city."
Grisbaum declined to discuss whether he will receive a scholarship. He'll major in business.
He visited Georgia Tech last fall and Boston College and Lehigh this year.
Grisbaum specializes in distance freestyle and the individual medley. He has been a swimmer since he joined the Ocean City C-cerpants Swim Club at age 3. He switched to the Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club at Gloucester County Institute of Technology at 10 and is currently coached there by Ryan Sprang.
Grisbaum has helped the Ocean City boys swimming team to be a perennial contender in the powerful Cape-Atlantic League American Conference. Ocean City went 9-4 this past winter and was No. 9 in The Press Elite 11's final rankings. The Red Raiders reached their second straight South Jersey Public B championship meet, losing to Mainland Regional 98-72 on Feb. 12 at GCIT.
Grisbaum finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 38.28 seconds at the State Individual Swimming Championships at GCIT on March 1. One day earlier, he set the school record by finishing seventh in the prelims in 4:36.51. He also placed 14th in the 200 IM at the event, which is commonly called the Meet of Champions.
"Dolan is going to a great university and it's a great fit for him," said Shane McGrath, the Ocean City coach. "He's been dropping significant time. Boston is getting kind of a steal there. They've very lucky to have him. He's definitely one of the top swimmers in the state. If we get the season in this year, he'll definitely be a great contributor for us."
Most sports shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grisbaum started back training in June but hasn't had an official race since the Meet of Champions.
He said he likes the fact that in college he'll be able to swim longer races, such as the 1,000-yard freestyle, the mile and the longer individual medley races.
Boston University has a good program that slipped to 2-8 in 2019-2020 after 12 straight winning seasons. The Terriers, coached by Bill Smyth, finished fifth among 10 teams in the Patriot League Championships from Feb. 19-22 in Annapolis, Maryland.
"Boston University is very competitive. They're always in the top five in the Patriot League," Grisbaum said. "The coaches think I can become a great swimmer."
Grisbaum's other two individual school records are in the 400-meter freestyle (4:12.07), set in February 2019, and the 100-meter backstroke (1:03.09), set in January of this year. He also helped to set the 400-meter freestyle relay mark this winter.
Grisbaum is the younger brother of Devon Grisbaum, a former Press Female Athlete of the Year as an OCHS runner. She later ran at Vanderbilt University.
BOYS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: Joey Tepper, Egg Harbror Township
The 6-foot-5 Tepper dominated Cape-Atlantic League swimming and led the Eagles to the championship of the Frank P. Forde CAL Championships in the first year the 22nd annual event had team scoring.
A four-time, first-team Press All-Star. At the South Jersey Coaches Meet, he won the Division A (large schools) 200- and 500-yard freestyle races (1 minute, 42.91 seconds and 4:34.18), missing the meet record in both events by less than a second.
In September, the Longport Beach Patrol swimmer won the youth surf rescue race at the International Surf Rescue Challenge U19 Championships in Durban, South Africa.
FIRST TEAM
Shane Washart, St. Augustine
SHANE WASHART
St. Augustine junior
The returning first-team Press All-Star finished eighth in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 free at the state individual swimming championships, typically called the Meet of Champions. Placed second in Division A in the Coaches Meet's 200 individual medley.
Brandon Bell, Egg Harbor Township
The returning first-team All-Star finished fourth in the MOC 100 backstroke and was second in the Coaches Meet Division A backstroke. Won the 100 backstroke (59.32 meters) and was second in the 100 butterfly at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Championships.
Jack Levari, St. Augustine Prep
Finished 16th in the 200 freestyle at the MOC. Won the 200 freestyle in the Prep's 104.5-65.5 loss to Egg Harbor Township. Won all four races in the Hermits' 95-75 loss to Christian Brothers Academy in the state Non-Public B title meet.
Cole Garbutt, Mainland Regional
Placed 11th in the 200 IM at the Meet of Champions. Won the Forde CAL 100 butterfly and was second in the 200 IM. Had four wins as Mainland beat Ocean City 98-72 for its sixth straight South Jersey Public B championship.
Dolan Grisbaum, Ocean City
Finished seventh in the MOC 500 freestyle and was 14th in the 200 IM. Helped the Red Raiders win their second straight South Jersey Public B championship.
Will Carpenter, St. Augustine Prep
The returning first-team Press All-Star was ninth in the MOC 50 freestyle. Won the 50 free in Division A at the Coaches Meet with a Division A event-record 21.64 and won the race in meters at the Forde CAL Meet (24.23). Took the 50 in 21.29 against CBA. Will play lacrosse for Lehigh University.
AJ Mallari, Egg Harbor Township
Won the Forde CAL 100 breaststroke (1:08.60) and was third in the event in Division A of the Coaches Meet. Won the 100 breaststroke against Cherry Hill East, St. Augustine and Mainland.
Liam Garbutt, Mainland
The returning first-team Press All-Star won the Forde CAL 100 freestyle (54.19) and was second in the 50 free. Placed eighth in the MOC 100 freestyle and was 14th in the 50 free. Also won those two events in the Mustangs' 118-52 loss to EHT.
Winchester Ployratana, Egg Harbor Township
Placed 16th in the MOC 100 freestyle. Finished second in the Forde CAL 100 freestyle. Won the 100 butterfly and two relays in the Eagles' victory over St. Augustine. Combined with Tepper, Bell and Mallari to win the 200 medley relay in a school-record 1:36.46 in the team's loss to Cherry Hill East.
Sean Cook, Mainland
Helped Lacey to its first-ever South Jersey Public C title. Had four wins in the S.J. title meet win over Woodstown. Finished second in the 100 breaststroke at the Shore Conference championships in a school-record 58.56. Won that event in the team's 107-63 state semifinal loss to Summit.
200 medley relay: Egg Harbor Township
Brandon Bell, Jr.; AJ Mallari, Jr.; Winchester Ployratana, Sr.; Carter Hubbard, Jr.
400 Freestyle Relay: St. Augustine Prep
Chris Medolla, Sr.; Aidan Peters, So.;Wil Carpenter, Sr.; Dave Dileonardo, Jr.
400 Freestyle Relay: St. Augustine Prep
Dave Dileonardo, Jr.; Aidan Peters, So.; Jack Levari, Jr.; Shane Washart, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Ethan Do
Egg Harbor Township
Steve Gooden
Ocean City
Dave Dileonardo
St. Augustine
Lucas Whelan
Lacey Twp.
Aidan Peters
St. Augustine
Sean White
Southern Reg.
Connor Ammann
Egg Harbor Township
Kristian Werner
Southern Reg.
Mason Bushay
Mainland Reg.
Andrew Dang
Egg Harbor Twp.
Aaron Thompson
Mainland Reg.
Ben Nguyen
Egg Harbor Twp.
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami
Joseph Sica
Barnegat
Kaden Jason
Cedar Creek
Michael Bolger
Andres Carpio
Cumberland Reg.
Liam Quick
Chris Colson
Egg Harbor Twp.
Andrew Dang
Carter Hubbard
Eddie Chen
Kevin Lin
Lacey Twp.
Mike Spina
Peter VanDerWerf
Eric Burke
Mainland Reg.
Charlie Sher
Evan Denn
Zach Vassar
Evan Falk
Middle Twp.
Travis McCray
Ocean City
Ethan McCarron
Pat Armstrong
Tanner Driscoll
Luke Gallagher
St. Augustine
Edgar Valle
Ethan Kern
Cole Jennings
Chris Medolla
Southern Reg.
Beck Jaffe
Jackson Hughes
Vineland
Noah Jones
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.