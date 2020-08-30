Ocean City High School swimmer Dolan Grisbaum was impressed by the coaches and the academics of Boston University in conversations and in a July visit.

Seeing the campus helped, too.

Grisbaum, a 17-year-old rising senior and Ocean City resident, has committed to attend the university and will swim for the Terriers' NCAA Division I program.

"It's certainly humbling and overwhelming, but it's definitely exciting," said Grisbaum, a first-team Press All-Star this past winter. "Academically, they're ranked really high. I wanted to go to a school with good academics and athletics, and Boston University gave me both.

"The coaches really know how to train swimmers. Looking at their results, they drop a lot of time. I've been talking with their coaches since December. For me, I think it's a place where I can really excel at and be part of."

Grisbaum also liked the campus and the location.

"The campus is actually really cool," he said. "Fenway Park is right next to it. The pool is awesome, and the dorms are a three-minute walk to the pool. The school has a lot of diversity, which is awesome. I liked being in the city."

Grisbaum declined to discuss whether he will receive a scholarship. He'll major in business.

He visited Georgia Tech last fall and Boston College and Lehigh this year.

Grisbaum specializes in distance freestyle and the individual medley. He has been a swimmer since he joined the Ocean City C-cerpants Swim Club at age 3. He switched to the Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club at Gloucester County Institute of Technology at 10 and is currently coached there by Ryan Sprang.

Grisbaum has helped the Ocean City boys swimming team to be a perennial contender in the powerful Cape-Atlantic League American Conference. Ocean City went 9-4 this past winter and was No. 9 in The Press Elite 11's final rankings. The Red Raiders reached their second straight South Jersey Public B championship meet, losing to Mainland Regional 98-72 on Feb. 12 at GCIT.

Grisbaum finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle in 4 minutes, 38.28 seconds at the State Individual Swimming Championships at GCIT on March 1. One day earlier, he set the school record by finishing seventh in the prelims in 4:36.51. He also placed 14th in the 200 IM at the event, which is commonly called the Meet of Champions.

"Dolan is going to a great university and it's a great fit for him," said Shane McGrath, the Ocean City coach. "He's been dropping significant time. Boston is getting kind of a steal there. They've very lucky to have him. He's definitely one of the top swimmers in the state. If we get the season in this year, he'll definitely be a great contributor for us."

Most sports shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grisbaum started back training in June but hasn't had an official race since the Meet of Champions.

He said he likes the fact that in college he'll be able to swim longer races, such as the 1,000-yard freestyle, the mile and the longer individual medley races.

Boston University has a good program that slipped to 2-8 in 2019-2020 after 12 straight winning seasons. The Terriers, coached by Bill Smyth, finished fifth among 10 teams in the Patriot League Championships from Feb. 19-22 in Annapolis, Maryland.

"Boston University is very competitive. They're always in the top five in the Patriot League," Grisbaum said. "The coaches think I can become a great swimmer."

Grisbaum's other two individual school records are in the 400-meter freestyle (4:12.07), set in February 2019, and the 100-meter backstroke (1:03.09), set in January of this year. He also helped to set the 400-meter freestyle relay mark this winter.

Grisbaum is the younger brother of Devon Grisbaum, a former Press Female Athlete of the Year as an OCHS runner. She later ran at Vanderbilt University.

