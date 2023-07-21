ATLANTIC CITY — The Ocean City Beach Patrol won the surf dash that began the 30th annual Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic and kept the momentum.

Following the surf dash win by Nick Bell, Lexi Santer, Tom Cusack and John Hladun, Ocean City also won the swim-paddleboard relay. Ocean City's swimmers were Jacob Texter and Dylan DeWitt, and the paddlers were Luke Rautzhan and Andrew Shaw. In the final race, the singles row, Ocean City's Taylor Smith steered a good wave to the win and clinched the team title.

"They really did well," said Ocean City's first-year chief, Erich Becker, of his team. "We have a great team this year. They're all really dedicated and working hard, and having fun doing it."

Ocean City scored 18 points for first place overall. Longport won two races and was second with 15 points. Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won a very close mile doubles row, and the patrol also won the men's and women's boat relay. Duffey and Madelyn Fox rowed the first quarter-mile leg, and the crew of Joe Costa and Emma Barnhart did the second leg.

Ventnor and Atlantic City each scored 12 points, but Ventnor took third place overall on the first tiebreaker of a higher finish in the doubles surfboat rescue. Ventnor's Greg Smith and Charlie Murray won the doubles surfboat rescue, a sprint to the singles flags and back, with a rescue theme. A.C. was second in the race.

Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places in each of the six races.

Taylor Smith was in a close race with Margate's Bob Bechtel in the singles row but got onto a good wave and rode it to the win.

"It was a tie at the (halfway) flag, and it was close with Margate," said Smith, 25. "I caught a wave at the end and rode it straight in and didn't (turn sideways)."

The swim-paddleboard relay was the fourth race, and Ocean City led from the early going.

"Jacob got us the lead, and Dylan increased it," said Shaw, 27. "The paddlers held it.

"I feel like when you're out of town and you have more people on your relay that there's more camaraderie. And when you win something, it's not just for you, it's for the whole team."

Longport's McGrath and Duffey won the mile doubles row in 15 minutes, 22 seconds, one second ahead of Brigantine brothers Jack and Joe Savell. Margate's Hayden Smallwood and Bechtel were one second behind Brigantine in third place.

"We got into our pace on the way out," said Duffey, 40. "On the way in, we were trying to keep the boat straight. It was a good race with Brigantine and Margate."

RESULTS

Team scoring: 1. Ocean City 18; 2. Longport 15; 3. Ventnor 12; 4. Atlantic City 12; 5. Margate 11; 6. Brigantine 9; 7. Harvey Cedars 6.

Surf dash: 1. Ocean City; 2. Ventnor; 3. Brigantine; 4. Sea Girt; 5. Atlantic City.

Doubles surfboat rescue: 1. Ventnor; 2. Atlantic City; 3. Ocean City; 4. Longport; 5. Harvey Cedars.

One-mile doubles row: 1. Longport 15:22; 2. Brigantine 15:23; 3. Margate 15:24; 4. Atlantic City 15:40; 5. Ship Bottom 16:23.

Swim-paddleboard relay: 1. Ocean City; 2. Harvey Cedars 3. Lavallette; 4. Brigantine; 5. Longport.

Men’s and women’s doubles surfboat relay: 1. Longport; 2. Margate; 3. Ventnor; 4. Atlantic City; 5. Harvey Cedars.

Singles sprint row: 1. Ocean City; 2. Margate; 3. Atlantic City; 4. Longport; 5. Ship Bottom.

PHOTOS Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic