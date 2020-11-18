Ocean City vs. Camden game hanging by a thread

The matchup between the Ocean City and Camden high school football teams appears to be hanging by a threat.

The Red Raiders (6-0) were supposed to host Camden (4-1) for the West Jersey Football League POD B championship 6 p.m. Friday.

But Wednesday morning Camden officials told Ocean City that its team doctor advised the team not to travel because of COVID-19 concerns.

Ocean City offered to play at Camden at 2 p.m. Friday. Camden turned this offer down.

Ocean City and the West Jersey Football League also tried unsuccessfully to find a neutral site for the game.

The Ocean City Board of Education was scheduled to discuss the matter during its regular meeting Wednesday night.

"I hope it works out," WJFL president Derryk Sellers said Wednesday night. "I'm trying to be optimistic."

