 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City vs. Camden game hanging by a thread
0 comments

Ocean City vs. Camden game hanging by a thread

{{featured_button_text}}
111420_spt_OCFB

On Nov.13 2020, In Ocean City, Ocean City High School football hosts St.Joes.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The matchup between the Ocean City and Camden high school football teams appears to be hanging by a threat.

The Red Raiders (6-0) were supposed to host Camden (4-1) for the West Jersey Football League POD B championship 6 p.m. Friday.

But Wednesday morning Camden officials told Ocean City that its team doctor advised the team not to travel because of COVID-19 concerns.

Ocean City offered to play at Camden at 2 p.m. Friday. Camden turned this offer down.

Ocean City and the West Jersey Football League also tried unsuccessfully to find a neutral site for the game.

The Ocean City Board of Education was scheduled to discuss the matter during its regular meeting Wednesday night.

"I hope it works out," WJFL president Derryk Sellers said Wednesday night. "I'm trying to be optimistic."

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News