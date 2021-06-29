Ocean City/Upper Township edges Hammonton in District 16 baseball

Asher Wilson hit a walkoff double in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Ocean City/Upper Township 10-and-under baseball team to a 4-3 victory over Hammonton in a District 16 game Monday.

Wilson doubled in Levi Martenz, who had walked. Darrien Mayo hit a two-run, two-out single. Andrew Pashley had two hits and an RBI. Henry Bogle pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Northfield 27, Somers Point 4: Christopher Graves, who was the winning pitcher, had four hits, three RBIs, and three runs scored for Northfield. Nick Goukler added five runs and three hits. Chase Kern scored five runs, had three RBIs on two hits. Jacob Guerrieri added four runs scored and three hits. He also pitched an inning in relief.

Chase Wilkinson and Lucian Brown each doubled for Somers Point.

Greater Wildwood 13, Lower Cape May 3: Will Auty went 2 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs for Greater Wildwood.. Owen Bannon scored three runs scored, had two hits and drove in two. He was also the winning pitcher. Adrian Augsberger added three hits and three RBIs. Drew Robinson and Sean Cunniff each added an RBI.

From Sunday