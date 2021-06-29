Ocean City/Upper Township edges Hammonton in District 16 baseball

Asher Wilson hit a walkoff double in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Ocean City/Upper Township 10-and-under baseball team to a 4-3 victory over Hammonton in a District 16 game Monday.
Wilson doubled in Levi Martenz, who had walked. Darrien Mayo hit a two-run, two-out single. Andrew Pashley had two hits and an RBI. Henry Bogle pitched two scoreless innings for the win.
Northfield 27, Somers Point 4: Christopher Graves, who was the winning pitcher, had four hits, three RBIs, and three runs scored for Northfield. Nick Goukler added five runs and three hits. Chase Kern scored five runs, had three RBIs on two hits. Jacob Guerrieri added four runs scored and three hits. He also pitched an inning in relief.
Chase Wilkinson and Lucian Brown each doubled for Somers Point.
Greater Wildwood 13, Lower Cape May 3: Will Auty went 2 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs for Greater Wildwood.. Owen Bannon scored three runs scored, had two hits and drove in two. He was also the winning pitcher. Adrian Augsberger added three hits and three RBIs. Drew Robinson and Sean Cunniff each added an RBI.
From Sunday
Northfield 3, Lindwood 2: Winning pitcher Mike Sher gave up two hits and one run in 2 1/3 innings for Northfield. He struck out five and walked none. Krish Patel retired the final batter to get the save. Broer Linblad singled in Crew Russo with the winning run.
Linwood pitcher John Trott went five innings, allowed three hits and three runs, with six strikeouts and two walks.
South Cape 11, Somers Point 9: Patrick Kane led Somers Point with two hits. Somers Point pitcher Dominic De Luca struck out five in four innings. He also contributed a hit, a run and two RBIs.
Somers Point will play at Ocean City/Upper Township at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ocean City.
From Saturday
District 16 10U baseball
Somers Point 7, Middle Township 6: Chase Wilkinson stole home with the winning run, after reaching on a single.
Cole Farrell doubled for the winners in the first inning, and Lucian Brown hit an RBI double in the fifth inning. Farrell, Lucas DeCicco and JJ O'Connor combined to strike out 13.
Middle Township's Braden Milligen, Blake Fritsch and Eric Bostard combined for 12 strikeouts.
Absecon 7, Wildwood 3: Bryce Costible was the winning pitcher, with relief help from Andrew Potkay.
Northfield 13, Linwood 0: Winning pitcher Chase Kern struck out 10.
Trent Stefano had two hits and three runs, and Gavin Sutley had two hits and two runs. Merrick Funk had two hits and Brendan Sher added two runs.
For Linwood, Owen Dileo and TJ Ianni each had two hits.
Ocean City/Upper Township 18, Lower Cape May 1: Henry Bogle, Corey Clemens and Michael Stankiewicz had two hits apiece for the winners, and Darrien Mayo, Clemens and Andrew Pashley each scored three runs.
Levi Martenz, JR Dinsmore, Asher Wilson, Kaiden Janto and Braedon Crowley each added hits. Brodie Wilson helped by working 1 2/3 innings of relief in his pitching debut.
From Thursday
Linwood 4, Northfield 1: Owen Dileo was the winning pitcher. Connor Thomas and Quinn Bradley had two hits apiece, and TJ Ianni scored twice. For Northfield, Gavin Sutley had two hits and pitcher Nick Gouckler struck out 11.
District 16 12U softball
From Saturday
Cape May County 19, Southern Cape 13: Cape May County's Payton Devicchis, Abby Drake, Zoe Gerena ad Allie Brady had two hits apiece, and Brady and Gerena each had three RBIs. Winning pitcher Julianna Sittineri went the distance and struck out five.
For Southern Cape, Lilah Sawyer had two hits.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.