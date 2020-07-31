Ocean City defeated the host Margate Green Wave 4-2 on Thursday to finish the Atlantic County Baseball League regular season in third place at 8-4.
Nick Nocella and Drew Khoury hit back-to-back solo homers to lead off the top of the seventh inning to give Ocean City the win.
Brian Khoury, Drew’s brother, had two hits. Winning pitcher Josh Arnold worked the final two innings and struck out five.
For Green Wave (6-6), Nick Nutile reached base twice and scored both runs.
Northfield 6, Hammonton 4: Junior Mejia’s two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning won it for host Northfield (5-6).
Mejia went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Justin Epifanio was 2 for 3 with a run. Hunter Barbieri was 1 for 3 and scored the winning run. Winning pitcher Ethan Mesey came on in the third inning, gave up two hits and no runs. He struck out six and walked one.
For Hammonton (9-3), the first-place team for the regular season, Robbie Petracci was 2 for 4 and hit a two-run homer in the first inning.
Egg Harbor City 5, Ventnor 1: Egg Harbor City’s Matt Vernieri threw 34 pitches in a three-inning stint and struck out seven to earn the win.
Jon Newman worked two innings of relief and struck out one. Zach Newman, Jon’s brother, pitched the sixth and had two strikeouts, and Derek Heritage worked the seventh.
Visiting EHC improved to 3-7. Matt Rivera had a double and two RBIs, and Colin Fabio had a double and an RBI. Player-coach Belford Rivera walked with the bases loaded.
For Ventnor (0-11), Angel Murray had two hits and an RBI.
