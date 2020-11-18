Ocean City to host North Jersey football power

The Ocean City High School football team will get a final home Friday night.

It just won’t be against the opponent they thought they would face.

The Red Raiders (6-0) will host North Jersey power DePaul Catholic (2-2) at 6 p.m. Ocean City was supposed to Camden for the West Jersey Football League Pod B championship. But Wednesday morning Camden officials told Ocean City that its team doctor advised the team not to travel because of COVID-19 concerns.

Ocean City offered to play at Camden at 2 p.m. Friday. Camden turned this offer down.

“Obviously, we’re really disappointed in how things transpired with Camden,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “Taking on a North Jersey powerhouse is a huge challenge. There weren’t many options at this point. But we felt like we owed it to our kids to give them one more opportunity to play at home in front of their families. Our kids will show up and play hard. I’m sure of that.”

DePaul is a North Jersey non-public power. Those teams are not only among the best in the state but often among the best in the country.

DePaul has not played since 34-10 Oct. 23 loss to Bergen Catholic.