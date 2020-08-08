Ocean City beat the Margate Hurricanes 8-4 in 10 innings Saturday to win the Atlantic County Baseball League’s B Bracket and advance to the finals.
The second-seeded Hurricanes were the defending league champions.
The game was halted in Margate on Friday by lightning and rain in the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied at 4-4. The game was finished in Ocean City, but Margate was the home team.
Third-seeded Ocean City will meet the winner of the A Bracket starting Monday in a best-of-three series for the ACBL championship.
Top-seeded Hammonton and fifth-seeded Absecon were tied after four innings in the A Bracket final Friday night when it, too, was halted by the weather. The game was set to resume Saturday night in Absecon.
On Saturday night, O.C. (11-4) scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning. Joe Gallagher doubled and scored the go-ahead run on Brendan Bean's two-run single. Steve Normane’s infield single made it 7-4, and Sleiter Surriel added an RBI single.
Margate (11-5) loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, but winning pitcher Ian Murphy retired the side with two strikeouts. Murphy gave up no hits, walked four and struck out eight in 3 2/3 innings.
For the Hurricanes, Chris Knott hit a two-run homer Friday, and Monny Strickland hit a solo home run.
