OCEAN CITY — Six beach patrols won races at the South Jersey Lifeguard Pool Swimming Championships on Sunday.

The host Ocean City Beach Patrol won three of the 12 races but also scored top-three in seven others to win the team championship.

Ocean City totaled 83 points to regain the team title that it won 11 times in a row from 2009-2019. Longport was second with 70 points, winning only one race but scoring top-three nine times. Sea Isle City won three races and was third with 48 points.

Eleven South Jersey patrols competed in the meet at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center’s 25-meter pool.

“Longport was really tough, and we only won a few (races), but we scored a lot of points, and that helped us to get on top,” Ocean City coach Mark Jamieson said.

Ocean City’s Lexi Santer won the women’s 100-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 0.36 seconds. O.C. also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, and Andrew Dang, Dylan DeWitt and Luke Rautzhan were on both winning teams. The host patrol also finished second in six races.

“We all came together as a team and had a good performance,” said Ocean City’s Grace Curry, who finished second in the women’s 200 medley relay along with Santer, Julia Cullen and Sofia Petrov.

“We have a lot of good swimmers, and we always want to win on our turf. We all work out every day. We also have some good younger swimmers in their first year.”

Margate’s Zach Vasser was selected the meet’s Most Valuable Swimmer. Vasser won the 200 individual medley by more than two seconds in 2:13.48. He returned to take the 100 butterfly by more than two seconds in 1:00.17.

“I had a lot of fun racing today,” said Vasser, a recent Mainland Regional High School graduate who will swim for Columbia University in the fall. “There were a lot of good swimmers, and they’re all my friends. It was really fast. This is my third time in this meet. The IM and the fly are two of my best events. It’s off-season (for pool swimming), but the times were pretty fast for me.”

Atlantic City’s Charles Schreiner also was a double-winner, capturing the 200 freestyle by more than three seconds in 1:57.29 and taking the 100 freestyle in 55.68. Sea Isle City’s Jack Christian won the 100 backstroke in 58.96 and teamed with Kevin O’Dare, Ryan Symonds and Andrew McLaughlin to take first in the 200 medley relay. O’Dare won the 100 breaststroke by 0.27 seconds over Ocean City’s Jacob Texter.

In the day’s closest race, Avalon’s Mike Kane won the 50 freestyle in 25.84 seconds, edging out O.C.’s Rautzhan by 0.02. Longport’s Alivia Wainwright, Jordyn Ricciotti, Megan Fox and Olivia Giambalvo won the women’s 200 medley relay in 2:11.37.

Brigantine beat Ocean City for the team title by one point in each of the previous two years. On Sunday, Brigantine finished seventh with 23 points. Two of the patrol’s top swimmers from last year aren’t lifeguarding this summer, and another is tapering for a national U.S. Swimming meet.