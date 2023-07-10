OCEAN CITY — Former Mainland Regional High School standout Jack Sarkos scored the winning goal Sunday night as the Ocean City Nor’easters beat winless Lehigh Valley United 2-0 at Carey Stadium.

The game was delayed for 2 hours and 53 minutes due to lightning and heavy rain, but then the Nor’easters continued their march toward a second straight United Soccer Leagues League Two Mid-Atlantic Division title. The win also extended Ocean City’s regular season unbeaten streak to 28 games (20-0-8).

The Nor’easters improved to 8-0-5 (29 points) on the current season. Ocean City’s final regular season game is at 7 p.m. next Sunday at Carey Stadium against West Chester United, the only other team with a mathematical chance of winning the division. West Chester is 6-2-3 (21 points) but has played two less games than O.C.

Sarkos, a forward and 2019 Mainland graduate, scored in close in the 21st minute. Ocean City’s Jamie Davis sent a corner kick near the net, and Lehigh Valley goalie Lance McGrane (10 saves) made a save on a header by Alessandro Arlotti. Sarkos was right there and scored from two yards out to make it 1-0.

Arlotti added the second goal in the 39th minute. McGrane made the stop on a shot by O.C.’s Sander Roed, but the rebound went to Arlotti, who scored from the left side six yards out.

Sarkos played four years for Lehigh University, and in the fall he’ll play a fifth year for UCLA. His goal Sunday was his first of the season.

“We pretty much have the division if we get a win or tie with West Chester,” said Sarkos, a 22-year-old Margate resident. “One more to go. We’re pretty excited about it, and we want to keep our unbeaten streak going.”

McGrane made a save on a penalty kick by Arlotti in the 70th minute. At the other end, Nor’easters goalie Stefano Camerlengo was heavily involved in the play in the field as Ocean City protected its lead by passing the ball around. But he didn’t have to make a save in recording the shutout.