CAPE MAY POINT — Lexi Santer was not entirely confident, but the Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguard had hope.

Santer was the individual winner of the 15th annual Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge at the St. Pete’s beach Wednesday night. Harvey Cedar's Jenna Parker, who won the sprint triathlon race in 2021, led for most of the race, but Santer took the lead in the swim, the last leg.

Santer won in 24 minutes, and Parker finished in 24:03.

It was one of the tightest finishes in the history of the event, organizer Kristen Moorby announced to the crowd. Wildwood Crest’s Adrienne Bilello was third (24:40). Bilello and Maddie Priest won the team title.

The race consisted of a 1.3-mile beach run, a 1-mile paddleboard and a half-mile swim. Each patrol could enter up to four females and two teams (each team consisting of two females their combined individual scores).

The top five individuals and three teams earned plaques. Individually, Wildwood’s Katie Collins Joyce (25:43) and Cape May’s Madi Bickford (26:44) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Among the teams, Bickford and Lindsey Frenia finished second. Brigantine’s Grace Emig and Megan Winterbotttom took third

“I have competed against Jenna a couple times now, and she is an amazing athlete,” Santer, 27, said. “We go back-and-forth. I know she is a really strong runner, and I’m a little bit stronger of a swimmer. But you never know what’s going to happen in the ocean.

“It felt good. I’m glad I came down,” added Santer, who last did this event from 2013-15 but took a break from Jersey Shore lifeguarding. Santer guarded the last few summers in Delaware, where she is from, though she grew up coming to Ocean City.

“It was worth all the discomfort of the race,” she added. “They always put on a really good race down here. And it’s tough. It’s a very challenging race. No matter where you finish, you have a good sense of accomplishment after it.”

Bilello agreed.

"If you're going to compete and get third to anyone, it's going to be to Lexi and Jenna," she said. "I could not be more happy just to hang with them. They are really strong girls."

Bilello said this was the first race she and Priest were teammates. Bilello once coached Priest in a junior event and said it was awesome to go from a coach to a teammate.

“It’s one thing to do it on your own, but it is way better to do it with a teammate. (Priest) is such a good teammate,” Bilello, 24, said.

Priest called it a “great experience.” The 17-year-old was seventh in individual scoring.

“These girls are awesome,” Priest said about winning with Bilello and competing with two other patrol mates, Emie Frederick and Sofia Jurusz. “I get to work out with them every single day. It’s a positive group. We all lift each other up so much, and Adrienne is a role model to all of us. It was awesome to compete with her.”

Parker to retire after summer

Parker has competed in the Cape May Point Women’s Lifeguard Challenge seven times. She won five times and lost twice — both times to Santer. The two also have competed at other events, Parker said.

She was holding back tears as she said she is retiring as a lifeguard after the summer.

“She is the only one to beat me here,” Parker said of Santer. “She is just a really all-around strong athlete. I knew she was going to bring it. I knew she was going to put up a fight.”

After the first turn in the run, which started the event, Bilello was in the lead. After the second turn, Parker took the lead and was the first in the water for the paddleboard portion. She remained in the lead around the first buoy, and Santer was behind her. Bilello was in third. Coming out of the water, that order remained the same. Each competitor had to run along the beach before heading back into the water for the swim.

Forty-six lifeguards from 15 patrols, including Longport, Avalon, Upper Township, North Wildwood, Cape May Point, Sea Isle City, Sea Bright, Stone Harbor, Upper Township and Ventnor, competed.

“What I love about this is the number of women keeps growing, and the level of competition keeps getting stronger and stronger,” said Parker, 39, who is a professional triathlete. “And it’s something really special that (Moorby) has put together here. I’m really blessed to have been a part of it.”

Parker became a lifeguard after 10 years of being a triathlete and learned new things, including paddleboarding and rowing. Parker said “being a part of this amazing community” has “healed me in a lot of ways.”

“It has allowed me to pass on my love of competition and raise the bar on my patrol. I just hope this race continues and women keep working hard and raise this level of competition,” Parker said. “There is no shame coming in second, especially to Lexi and in a field of women of this caliber.”