Ocean City beat the visiting Northfield Cardinals 5-1 on Tuesday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
Dom Fiorentino homered and drove in two runs for O.C. (4-1), and winning pitcher Matt Lawler pitched five scoreless innings and struck out five. Nick Pave worked the final two innings for Ocean City.
O.C. scored three runs in the third inning — on a double by Drew Khoury, a single by Misael Aponte, a double by MJ Ginn and a single by Fiorentino.
Brett Uhing went 2 for 3 for Northfield.
Hammonton 10, Margate Hurricanes 7: Jordan Sweeney hit a solo homer and a two-run shot for host Hammonton (4-0). Stanton Tentnowski hit a three-run homer, and John Gonzalez hit a two-run homer. Winning pitcher Joe Marino worked three innings in relief. Hammonton led 10-4 and held on to win.
For the Hurricanes (3-1), Jim Pasquale hit a three-run home run, and Chris Knott had a two-run homer.
Margate Green Wave 5, Ventnor 2: Green Wave pitchers Alex Hunt, Frank Piernikowski and Jeff Sennett combined on a one-hitter. Starter Hunt struck out four in 2 1/3 innings, Piernikowski had two strikouts in 2 1/3 innings of middle relief, and Sennett finished and struck out four. Sam Daggers went 2 for 3 for the host Green Wave (2-3) with a double and three RBIs. David Kratz doubled.
Nate Wallace singled in the fourth inning for Ventnor.
From Monday
Margate Hurricanes 13, Egg Harbor City 0: Winning pitcher Jared Lenko allowed one hit and struck out 10 in the six-inning win. The game ended on the 10-run rule. The visiting Hurricanes improved to 3-0. Monny Strickland hit a grand slam, and Pasquale hit an RBI double. Knott added two hits.
Ocean City 5, Absecon 0: Nick Nocella hit a home run and a double and had three RBIs for visiting Ocean City (3-1). Joe Gallagher tripled in a run. Winning pitcher Ian Murphy gave up three hits in five innings and struck out 11. Reliever Josh Arnold finished up and had four strikeouts.
For Absecon, Jalen Heard singled twice.
