Ocean City beat the host Margate Hurricanes 7-3 on Friday in the Atlantic County Baseball League to improve to 5-1.
Brendan Bean and Josh Arnold combined to hold Margate to four hits. Bean struck out four in four innings and got the win. Arnold finished and struck out seven.
Dom Fiorentino and Nick Nocella each homered, and Brian Khoury had three hits.
Duke McCarron hit a two-run double for the Hurricanes (4-2).
Margate Green Wave 12, Ventnor 1: The visiting Green Wave won in five innings on the 10-run rule to improve to 4-3.
Winning pitcher Dom Buonadonna and relievers Frank Piernikowski and Carson Denham combined on a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Nick Trifiletti went 2 for 4 with a solo homer. Jeff Sennett was 2 for 3, and Nick Nutile went 2 for 4. Nate Goranson doubled.
Alejandro Rosado doubled in Ventnor’s run in the first inning.
