ABSECON — Living up to its reputation for outstanding pitching, Ocean City won its first Atlantic County Baseball League championship since 1994 on Tuesday night.
Ocean City beat Absecon 2-0 to sweep the best-of-three series, staying out of trouble behind the arms of winning pitcher Matt Lawler and closer Tyler Mondile.
O.C. won Game 1 10-0 on Monday in Ocean City.
In Game 2, single runs in the second and third innings were enough as Lawler and Mondile combined to scatter four hits.
Mondile got a flyout to right field end the game, and the Ocean City team celebrated its championship at the pitcher’s mound.
“It feels great to win it,” said Lawler, a 20-year-old former Mainland Regional High School standout who is a rising junior at William Paterson University. "I’ve been in the league four years, one year each with Northfield and Ventnor, and two with Ocean City. It felt good to be back out there.
"It stinks that we didn’t have a college season (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but we were able to have this league. They always took our temperature, and we had to distance from each other, but it was definitely worth it.”
Ocean City went 5-0 in the ACBL playoffs and ended the season 13-4 overall. Absecon finished 9-9 overall and 3-3 in the playoffs.
Lawler, a left-hander, worked five innings and gave up two hits. He walked two and had no strikeouts but allowed Absecon to reach third base only once.
“I wanted to go out there and throw strikes,” Lawler said. “I’m not a big strikeout pitcher, but I just wanted to have good control and hit my spots and let my fielders make plays.”
It was also the first time since 1994 that a team other than the Margate Hurricanes, Hammonton or the Northfield Cardinals has won the ACBL crown.
Ted Khoury is in his 10th season as Ocean City’s coach, and this was his team’s first time in the final.
“I had three goals this year,” said Khoury. “No. 1, I wanted to create a little normalcy for these kids. They lost their (high school or college) season through no fault of their own. I wanted to give them a season, and they excelled. No. 2, I wanted to spend a lot of time with our coaches, Rich Carlucci, Ed Terry and Mike Wallace. Most teams have two coaches, we have four.
"No. 3, I wanted to win the championship. That was the least important, but it feels great to win.”
Ocean City had only four hits against Absecon's Mike Di Ianni, who went the distance, struck out six and walked one.
But the winners were opportunistic.
Brendan Bean led off the Ocean City second inning with a double to center field. Steve Normane’s groundout put Bean on third, and Bean scored to make it 1-0 when Nick Nocella grounded to third.
In the third inning, Joe Gallagher singled to center, and Rick Carlucci (Rich’s son) hit a sacrifice bunt to put Gallagher on second. Andrew DiPasquale hit a grounder, and a throwing error brought in Gallagher with the second run.
“We played small ball. We had the opportunities to run and bunt, and we took advantage of that,” Khoury said. “We don’t leave a lot of guys on base.”
Rick Carlucci, 35, a former Southern Regional High School, Ocean County College and Stockton University player, is in his 10th year playing for Ocean City.
“It’s a great feeling to win it,” Carlucci said. “I’ve been in the league 15 years (also with Mays Landing and Wildwood, two defunct teams), and I’ve been on some losing teams. With Ocean City, every year we would get a step closer. This is our best team by far. I’d love to keep this team together and compete for another title next year.”
Mondile, a former Gloucester Catholic standout, brought the heat with three strikeouts in two innings.
“It feels awesome. I’m happy for everybody,” said Mondile, 22. “We deserve it. We had a great season.”
Normane doubled in the fifth inning. Defensively, O.C.’s Sleiter Suriel made a great running catch in right field against Absecon’s Justin McFadden in the fifth.
Absecon’s best chance was in the first inning.
With one out, Steve Hewa doubled to left, and player-coach Ray Keelan walked. Jimmy Versage hit into a force play at second, and runners were at first and third. Lawler got a flyout to end the inning.
With one out in the fourth, Versage singled but was out stealing on a close play. Brian Perez walked on the next pitch. A popout ended the inning.
“We couldn’t wake our bats up,” said Keelan, 32, who’s in his fifth year as an Absecon player but his first as a coach. “We started 0-4 this year, but then we didn’t stop hitting till a couple days ago. Mike Di Ianni was all fastballs. He gave up one earned run against the best-hitting team in the league.
“We played well this year, and it made me look good as a rookie coach. We had a scrappy team and a good group of guys. We were right in there with everyone all year. Not only is it my first year coaching, but I get to do it with my dad (Mark Keelan, 61, is Ray’s assistant coach).”
spt_acbl
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
spt_acbl
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.