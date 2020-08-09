Ocean City and Absecon, two teams less familiar with the Atlantic County Baseball League championship, will go for that prize starting Monday.
In fact, one of them will be the first team to win the ACBL championship not from Margate, Hammonton or Northfield since 1994.
The two teams will meet in Ocean City on Monday, play in Absecon on Tuesday and in Ocean City on Wednesday if a third game is needed. All games will be at 7 p.m. Any rainouts would push the schedule back a day.
Ocean City was third-seeded following a short, 12-game regular season, and Absecon was the No. 5 seed.
Ocean City (11-4 counting regular season and playoffs), beat the defending champion Margate Hurricanes 8-4 in 10 innings Saturday to win the playoff B Bracket. Absecon (9-7) edged top-seeded Hammonton 6-5 on Saturday to win the A Bracket.
The Hurricanes won the ACBL title last year, beating Northfield in five games in a best-of-five series. Northfield won in 2018, the Hurricanes were the winners in 2017, and Hammonton took the title in 2015 and 20016. Only those three teams have won the ACBL championship since Ocean City won in 1994.
"I'm really excited about it," said Ray Keelan, 32, Absecon's first-year player coach, about being in the final. "It's my fifth year with the team and the first year we've made the final in that time. We have about 10 guys who all love to play and show up every day. We started off 0-4 because we didn't have the bats, but we got that going and we haven't stopped."
Absecon has a good hitters, including C.J. LaFragola, Steve Hewa, Keelan, Tim Marker and Brian Perez. Others include Jimmy Versage, Jailen Heard, Drew Roesch and Andrew Mormile. Keelan said Absecon has good arms, but not too many. They include Steve Kaenzig, Sean McFadden and Tyler Apt.
"I couldn't be with a better group of guys," Keelan said. "They're amped up and ready to go."
Ocean City counters with a deep and talented pitching staff, consisting of Tyler Mondile, Ian Murphy, Brendan Bean, Nick Pave, Matt Lawler and Josh Arnold.
O.C. also has good hitters, including Chris Jablonski, Steve Normane (the Holy Spirit High School baseball coach), Bean, Dom Fiorentino, Brian Khoury, Rick Carlucci, Joe Gallagher and Andrew Dipasquale.
"It's great (to be in the final)," said Ocean City's 10th year coach Ted Khoury, 58. "The most satisfying part for me is that we were finally able to break down the door and actually get to the finals. We've played in maybe four semifinals over the years and came up short. Sometimes just short.
"We have six good pitchers, and we tend to score in bunches, like we did Saturday. We split (1-1) with Absecon on the regular season and those games were different. In the second game (a 2-1 Absecon win), their pitching had improved and they played great defense. Their new coach has done a great job with a young team, beating the top seed."
The ACBL started more than a month late due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With less regular season games, they all had lots of meaning for playoff seeding.
"The league wasn't strange this year, but it was different," Khoury said. "I found it to be more competitive from top to bottom. There was no way you could just walk out there and win."
In the modern history of the ACBL, Absecon, which didn't have a team every year, last won the title in 1973. Ocean City, which joined the league in the early 1990s, won the ACBL crown in 1994.
