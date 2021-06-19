 Skip to main content
Northfield softball beats Southern Cape
Northfield softball beats Southern Cape

The Northfield 12-and-under Little League softball team beat Southern Cape 14-4 on Saturday.

Caitlin Egan, who was also the winning pitcher, went 4 for 4 with two doubles. Kaia Bergman went 4 for 4.

For Southern Cape, Madison Pospisil hit a double and drove in a run.

From Friday

Middle Township defeated Hammonton 4-3 with a walk-off, two-run single by Allie Brady. She also scored two runs and stole three bases in the win.

Grace Hall was the winning pitcher for Middle, allowing one earned run and striking out seven in a complete-game.

Hammonton's Mary Mae Lambront pitched a complete game and struck out 10.

— Press staff reports

