Northfield edges Linwood 3-2 in District 16 baseball: Roundup

The Northfield 12-and-under baseball team beat Linwood 3-2 on Sunday in a District 16 game.

Winning pitcher Mike Sher gave up two hits and one run in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked none. Krish Patel retired the final batter to get the save. Broer Linblad singled in Crew Russo with the winning run.

Linwood pitcher John Trott went five innings, allowed three hits and three runs, with six strikeouts and two walks.

South Cape 11, Somers Point 9: Patrick Kane led Somers Point with two hits. Somers Point pitcher Dominic De Luca struck out five in four innings. He also contributed a hit, a run and two RBIs.

Somers Point will play at Ocean City/Upper Township at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ocean City.

From Saturday

District 16 10-U baseball

Somers Point 7, Middle Township 6: Chase Wilkinson stole home with the winning run, after reaching on a single.

Cole Farrell doubled for the winners in the first inning, and Lucian Brown hit an RBI double in the fifth inning. Farrell, Lucas DeCicco and JJ O'Connor combined to strike out 13.