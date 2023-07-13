The 54th Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races are set for Friday.

The nine-race event will start at 6 p.m. at the 22nd Avenue beach in North Wildwood. The races are the doubles row, the men’s paddleboard swim, the men’s swim, the women’s swim, the women’s paddleboard, the surf dash, the singles row, the women’s can run and the men’s can run.

The event honors Jim Beschen and Mike Callahan, two former North Wildwood lifeguards who were killed in the Vietnam War. North Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Bill Ciavarelli, along with relatives of Beschen and Callahan, will present post-event awards.

Wildwood Crest won the event in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, Avalon won six of the nine events to capture the team title with 39 points.

The other Cape May County beach patrols competing Friday are North Wildwood, Upper Township, Sea Isle City, Wildwood and Stone Harbor.

"Our races are not as long (distance-wise compared to other lifeguard events in the summer), but you are getting more people involved," said Ciavarelli, who is excited for the Friday and how this event highlights male and female lifeguards.

The North Wildwood patrol features about an equal amount of male and female guards, Ciavarelli said. That is why last year he added three new events, all for female competitors.

"We are very proud our race showcases both males and females," Ciavarelli said. "I think having the women in three separate events, and just seeing the ladies become more involved in racing, which I'm for, I think was big for modern day lifeguarding."

The men's and women's can run is a one-person surf dash in which the guards each start by jumping off a lifeguard stand. Not many other host patrols have that event, which is fun to watch.

"I think that is a great event that you would like to see more beach patrols put out there," Ciavarelli said.

On Monday, Avalon won its second straight Cape May County Championship title. Longport won the Longport Women’s Lifeguard Invitational on Tuesday. At the Cape May County races, North Wildwood won its first surf dash at the event in over 20 years.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday, but Ciavarelli will monitor the weather and make a decision that day with the safety of the patrols and spectators in mind.

"I think our race is pretty wide open after what I saw Monday night and Tuesday night," Ciavarelli said. "I was impressed with just the plethora of talent I saw Monday and Tuesday. The talent in South Jersey lifeguarding has gone to another level."

