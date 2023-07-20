The Ocean City Nor’easters meet the host Long Island Rough Riders at 7 p.m. Friday in a United Soccer Leagues League Two Eastern Conference playoff quarterfinal at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, New York.
The Nor’easters (8-1-5) won the League Two Mid-Atlantic Division championship, and the Rough Riders (12-1-1) captured the Metropolitan Division title.
Long Island beat Ocean City 3-1 last year in an Eastern Conference quarterfinal, and the Rough Riders advanced to the League Two championship game.
The winner of Friday’s game will meet the winner between the Seacoast United Phantoms and the Hudson Valley Hammers at 2 p.m. Sunday at the same site in a conference semifinal game.
Seacoast United (11-2-1) plays Hudson Valley (10-3-1) at 4 p.m. Friday at Mitchel Athletic Complex in a conference quarterfinal. Seacoast United won the Northeast Division and Hudson Valley was runner-up to Long Island in the Metropolitan Division.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
