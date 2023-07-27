The Ocean City Nor'easters will play at Lionsbridge FC on Friday for the United Soccer Leagues League Two Eastern Conference championship.

The game is at 7:30 p.m. at TowneBank Stadium in Newport News, Virginia.

The Nor'easters won the League Two Mid-Atlantic Division at 8-1-5, and Lionsbridge took the five-team Chesapeake Division at 9-2-1.

Last weekend, the Nor'easters beat the Long Island Rough Riders 2-1 and the Hudson Valley Hammers 2-1 in the first two rounds of the conference playoffs. Lionsbridge defeated the Charlotte Eagles 1-0 and the North Carolina Fusion U-23s 3-1 in the first two rounds.

The O.C.-Lionsbridge winner will play the Southern Conference champion at 7 p.m. Sunday in a national semifinal game at TowneBank Stadium. The Little Rock Rangers (Arkansas) will play The Villages SC (Florida,) at 5 p.m. Friday at TowneBank for the Southern title.

The Nor'easters, known as the Ocean City Barons until 2010, also made the Eastern Conference final in 2004, 2009, 2013 and 2016, winning in 2013 and 2016. Those two wins put O.C. in the national Final Four but the Nor'easters didn't advance further. Lionsbridge, a team formed in 2017, will be in its first conference title game.