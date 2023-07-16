OCEAN CITY -- West Chester United defeated the Ocean City Nor'easters 6-3 at Carey Stadium in the hosts’ regular-season finale Sunday night.

But the news wasn't all bad for the home team.

Ocean City had already clinched the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues’ League Two before the game.

The Nor'easters will play an opponent to be determined Friday in the Eastern Conference playoffs in either Hempstead, New York, or Newport News, Virginia. A win would put O.C. in a second-round playoff game next Sunday at the same site.

West Chester scored three goals in each half and never trailed, ending Ocean City's impressive regular-season unbeaten streak at 28 games (20-0-8) over two seasons.

Ocean City finished the regular season 8-1-5 (29 points), and the Predators improved to 7-2-4 (25 points)

"We got to move on," Nor'easters first-year head coach Matt Perrella said. "We got a playoff game Friday, and we're the only team in the division that can say they have a playoff game. So I think mostly everybody's healthy, which is the most important thing. Obviously, the result (Sunday) is not the way you want to end the regular season, but we go into Friday and we can get a win then everybody forgets about this game. So it is what it is. It’s part of the game, and we've just got to move forward."

West Chester's Marcus Brenes surprised O.C. goalie Sebastien Doppelhoffer in the second minute with a goal from more than 40 yards out to make it 1-0. Nor'easter Leonardo D'Ambrosio answered with header in front to tie it in the 14th minute, but the Predators kept taking the lead back and finally pulled away.

Harrison Coron made it 2-1 for the visitors in the 28th minute, but Galen Flynn tied it again two minutes later for O.C. with a header right at the goal after Jamie Davis' pass from the left.

The pattern continued as WCU's Vincent Petrera fired a goal just inside the right post to give his team a 3-2 halftime lead. Davis knotted the score for the final time at 3-3 in the 54th minute, after a pass from Sander Roed.

But West Chester's Joshua Pulla scored consecutive goals (in the 68th and 87th minute) against O.C. goalie Owen Moore, who played the second half. A goal by Dominick Bachstein in stoppage time made it 6-3.