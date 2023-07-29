The Ocean City Nor’easters lost to host Lionsbridge FC 4-2 on late Friday-early Saturday in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two Eastern Conference championship game in Newport News, Virginia.

Ocean City built a 2-0 lead on goals by Colin Veltri and Nick Pariano, but Lionsbridge tied it at 2-2 before halftime and scored two goals in extra time.

The game was part of a doubleheader, and the first game was delayed for hours due to extreme heat. The Nor’easters-Lionsbridge game was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but started at 11 p.m. and ended at about 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

Lionsbridge will play Southern Conference champion The Villages FC, of central Florida, at 7 p.m. Sunday in a League Two semifinal game. The championship game will be Aug.5 at a site to be determined.

Lionsbridge improved to 13-2-3. Its three playoff victories are the first in the history of the program, which began in 2017. Ocean City ended its season 10-2-5, after an 8-1-5 regular season.

Veltri, a former Oakcrest High School standout, scored in the sixth minute from inside the 10-yard line to make it 1-0. Pariano scored after a pass from Alessandro Arlotti in the 16th minute and the Nor’easters were up 2-0. The assist was Arlotti’s ninth of the season, tying a single-season club record.

Lionsbridge tied it with two goals before halftime. Adam Kirkland scored on a header in the 31st minute, and Christian Hatley surprised O.C. goalie Stefano Camerlengo three minutes later with a 40-foot shot that tied it at 2-2.

At the end of 90 minutes, the teams went into extra time, and Sam Hall scored the winning goal on a header off a corner kick in the 96th minute. Celestin Blondel added a goal for the Virginia team in the 111th minute to make it 4-2. Andrew Bennett got the assist, his third of the night.

PHOTOS Nor'easters vs. Real Central New Jersey at Carey Stadium