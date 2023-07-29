The Ocean City Nor’easters lost to host Lionsbridge FC 4-2 on late Friday-early Saturday in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two Eastern Conference championship game in Newport News, Virginia.
Ocean City built a 2-0 lead on goals by Colin Veltri and Nick Pariano, but Lionsbridge tied it at 2-2 before halftime and scored two goals in extra time.
The game was part of a doubleheader, and the first game was delayed for hours due to extreme heat. The Nor’easters-Lionsbridge game was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but started at 11 p.m. and ended at about 1:35 a.m. Saturday.
Lionsbridge will play Southern Conference champion The Villages FC, of central Florida, at 7 p.m. Sunday in a League Two semifinal game. The championship game will be Aug.5 at a site to be determined.
Veltri, a former Oakcrest High School standout, scored in the sixth minute from inside the 10-yard line to make it 1-0. Pariano scored after a pass from Alessandro Arlotti in the 16th minute and the Nor’easters were up 2-0. The assist was Arlotti’s ninth of the season, tying a single-season club record.
Lionsbridge tied it with two goals before halftime. Adam Kirkland scored on a header in the 31st minute, and Christian Hatley surprised O.C. goalie Stefano Camerlengo three minutes later with a 40-foot shot that tied it at 2-2.
At the end of 90 minutes, the teams went into extra time, and Sam Hall scored the winning goal on a header off a corner kick in the 96th minute. Celestin Blondel added a goal for the Virginia team in the 111th minute to make it 4-2. Andrew Bennett got the assist, his third of the night.
PHOTOS Nor'easters vs. Real Central New Jersey at Carey Stadium
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.