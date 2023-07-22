Mainland Regional High School alumnus Jack Sarkos scored the winning goal as the Ocean City Nor'easters beat the host Long Island Rough Riders 2-1 Friday in a United Soccer Leagues' League Two Eastern Conference playoff quarterfinal.
Sarkos, a Margate resident, took a long upfield pass from Ryan Becher and scored the game-winner in the 83rd minute.
The Nor'easters (9-1-5) will play the Hudson Valley Hammers (11-3-1) at 2 p.m. Sunday in a semifinal game at Mitchel Athletic Conference in Uniondale, New York. Hudson Valley beat the Seacoast United Phantoms 2-1 Friday in its quarterfinal.
The O.C.-Hudson Valley winner will play the winner between Lionsbridge FC and the North Carolina Fusion U-23s for the conference title.
The Nor'easters are the two-time winners of the Mid-Atlantic Division. Long Island beat Ocean City 3-1 last year in a playoff quarterfinal.
People are also reading…
Josh Jones scored in the fourth minute to make it 1-0 Ocean City on Friday. Nick Pariano sent a corner kick that Colin Veltri (an Oakcrest graduate) passed backwards, and Jones scored on a header from 8 yards away.
Long Island's Barakatulla Sharifi received a cross from a teammate in the 21st minute and beat O.C. goalie Stefano Camerlengo to tie it a 1-1.
The Rough Riders fell to 12-2-1.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.