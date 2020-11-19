No spectators allowed during winter high school competitions, NJSIAA says

New Jersey high schools will have to wait until 2021 for basketball, wrestling and nearly all other winter sports because of COVID-19.
When play does begin, it won’t look the same. There will be no spectators, and postseason play will be kept as local as possible to minimize travel.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday it is pushing back the start of most winter sport seasons as virus cases rise around the state. The NJSIAA, which governs most New Jersey high school sports, had planned to allow winter sports teams to begin practice Dec. 3.
Only ice hockey will now begin practice in December. The 2021 start dates for other sports will allow New Jersey athletes to recover from any COVID-19 outbreaks during the holidays.
The NJSIAA plan also pushes the high-contact sport of wrestling to March/April, when hopefully conditions will have improved because of multiple vaccines.
“We remain keenly focused on providing New Jersey’s student athletes with the opportunity to participate in sports, and given current health data and modeling, we believe pushing the schedules back ensures the best opportunity for our kids,” NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire said in a statement. “The staggered winter schedule is based on feedback from health officials, anticipated capacity limitations as well as the availability of facilities which are used by many of our winter sports. The hockey schedule remains unchanged due to contractual obligations with rinks and the potential for significant financial repercussions associated with rescheduling ice time.”
There will be no NJSIAA-sponsored postseason for hockey, basketball, fencing, bowling, swimming and winter track. Individual leagues around the state, such as the Cape-Atlantic League and the Shore Conference, can host postseason play at their discretion.
Postseason plans for wrestling, gymnastics and girls volleyball will be determined at a later date.
Under an executive order signed Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy, indoor practices and competitions are limited to 10 people, but if the number of people who are necessary for the practice or competition, such as players, coaches and referees, is greater than 10, the practice or competition may proceed, according to a news release from the NJSIAA. If this exception applies, the number of individuals still may not exceed 25% of the space's capacity, or 150 people, whichever is less.
“Practically speaking, this means that spectators are prohibited,” NJSIAA officials said.
The NJSIAA said it plans to announce the schedule for the spring season by Dec. 11. The season will start April 30 and likely extend through the end of June. The virus canceled the season last spring.
Pushing nearly all of the winter season into the new year will allow New Jersey high schools to catch their breaths after a successful but chaotic fall. The season, which ends with Thanksgiving football games, featured multiple postponements and rescheduled games as teams were impacted by COVID-19 outbreaks.
“New Jersey should be proud of its student athletes, coaches, administrators and all those who make high school sports possible,” Maguire said. “During our fall season, NJSIAA member schools successfully engaged approximately 80,000 student-athletes across five sports. We will continue working hard to make the winter and spring seasons a success as well. As was the case in the fall, the potential for play is ultimately based on everyone working together to keep our communities safe and healthy.”

