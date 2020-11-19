No spectators allowed during winter high school competitions, NJSIAA says

New Jersey high schools will have to wait until 2021 for basketball, wrestling and nearly all other winter sports because of COVID-19.

When play does begin, it won’t look the same. There will be no spectators, and postseason play will be kept as local as possible to minimize travel.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday it is pushing back the start of most winter sport seasons as virus cases rise around the state. The NJSIAA, which governs most New Jersey high school sports, had planned to allow winter sports teams to begin practice Dec. 3.

Only ice hockey will now begin practice in December. The 2021 start dates for other sports will allow New Jersey athletes to recover from any COVID-19 outbreaks during the holidays.

The NJSIAA plan also pushes the high-contact sport of wrestling to March/April, when hopefully conditions will have improved because of multiple vaccines.

