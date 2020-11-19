No spectators allowed during winter competitions, NJSIAA announces

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday morning that there will be no spectators for the winter sports season, set to start after the new year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remain keenly focused on providing New Jersey’s student athletes with the opportunity to participate in sports, and given current health data and modeling, we believe pushing the schedules back ensures the best opportunity for our kids,” said Colleen Maguire, the NJSIAA’s COO. “The staggered winter schedule is based on feedback from health officials, anticipated capacity limitations as well as the availability of facilities which are used by many of our winter sports. The hockey schedule remains unchanged due to contractual obligations with rinks and the potential for significant financial repercussions associated with rescheduling ice time.”

