No spectators allowed during winter competitions, NJSIAA announces

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday morning that there will be no spectators for the winter sports season, set to start after the new year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We remain keenly focused on providing New Jersey’s student athletes with the opportunity to participate in sports, and given current health data and modeling, we believe pushing the schedules back ensures the best opportunity for our kids,” said Colleen Maguire, the NJSIAA’s COO. “The staggered winter schedule is based on feedback from health officials, anticipated capacity limitations as well as the availability of facilities which are used by many of our winter sports. The hockey schedule remains unchanged due to contractual obligations with rinks and the potential for significant financial repercussions associated with rescheduling ice time.”
Under an executive order signed Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy, indoor practices and competitions are limited to 10 persons, however, if the number of individuals who are necessary for the practice or competition, such as players, coaches, and referees, is greater than 10 persons, the practice or competition may proceed, according to a news release from the NJSIAA. If this exception applies, the number of individuals still may not exceed 25 percent of the capacity of the room in which it takes place, or 150 persons, whichever is less.
“Practically speaking, this means that spectators are prohibited,” officials said.
Competition for all winter sports will begin after Jan. 1, officials said. Ice hockey may start practicing on Dec. 14; basketball, fencing and bowling may start practicing on Jan. 11; swimming and winter track & field may start practicing on Feb. 1; and gymnastics, girls’ volleyball and wrestling may start practicing on March 1.
The Sports Advisory Task Force plans to release final spring sports season plans on or before Dec. 11, and the spring season is likely to extend through June.
