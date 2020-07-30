The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most sports in the state, on Thursday announced that summer workouts for fall sports are moving according to plan as teams prepare for a return to play in mid-September.
"Based on initial reports, we estimate that the majority of our 435 public and non-public, member high schools are running sanctioned workouts, and by next week many will already be in Phase 2." the NJSIAA said in a news release. "Overall, our student-athletes are currently engaged, both in conditioning drills and offseason, simulated play — and initial reports from coaches and school officials are quite positive."
Teams are currently in Phase 1 of 4 of the fall sports resumption, which consists of 90-minute, no-contact workouts for two weeks. Once Phase 1 is complete, teams are able to begin Phase 2 on Monday, which includes two-hour workouts and weight room activity.
Additionally, the NJSIAA advised student-athletes to avoid large, off-field gatherings and parties, stating they are "risky behaviors that could abruptly end their season."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.