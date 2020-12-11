NJSIAA sets dates for for spring season for high school sports

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association delivered two words Friday that seem to always create hope – pitchers and catchers.
After COVID-19 wiped out last spring’s high school sports season, the NJSIAA announced a plan Friday that could see spring sports return to a near-normal schedule in 2021. That plan includes baseball and softball pitchers and catchers beginning workouts March 26 – always a sure sign that spring is on the way.
“I think from the very beginning, (the NJSIAA) realized that time was on our side for the spring season,” NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer Colleen Maguire said on a video call with reporters. “We’re very pleased with the plan we released today. It was very thought out. It went through a lot of vetting and a lot of feedback.”
The spring season consists of baseball, softball, golf, boys tennis, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls lacrosse, and boys volleyball. The NJSIAA governs most New Jersey high school sports.
The plan calls for the following:
Regular-season competitions in all sports, except golf, will begin April 19 and end June 20. Golf will start April 9.
In addition to pitchers and catchers, boys tennis practice will begin March 26. Practice for all other sports will start April 1. Teams can begin virtual contact March 1.
The postseason for most sports will run from June 1-20. State tournament and sports-specific guidelines for the postseason are expected to be announced by Feb. 15, but the intention is for the NJSIAA to sponsor its normal state championship tournaments and events.
“There were so many unknowns going into the fall season,” Maguire said, “and so many unknowns going into the winter … that 12 months after this pandemic became known in New Jersey and by the time we’re starting spring sports in April, we’re hopeful that we’re in a much better place to have a successful season for those spring sports.”
In a normal year, spring sport practices would begin in early March with most seasons starting April 1 and ending in early June. The NJSIAA’s announcement Friday was greeted with sighs of relief by the spring sports community.
“It was a little nerve-wracking coming into (Friday), knowing that the fate (of spring sports) was supposed to be decided,” Mainland Regional baseball coach Billy Kern said. “All things considered with how the fall looked, and the winter (season) being pushed back already, I think that was as positive a return to play message as the baseball community could have gotten today.”
The new coronavirus has put New Jersey high school sports on hiatus. Some winter sports, primarily basketball, are scheduled to begin practice Jan. 11. Gov. Phil Murphy has banned all indoor sports competitions and practices at the youth and high school level until Jan. 2. Maguire said Friday the governor’s office values high school sports and wants to see an indoor season held. State high schools last month completed a fall season that included a reduced schedule and regional postseason tournaments with no state tournaments.
In addition to state tournaments, the spring could see the return of county and league tournaments.
“I think overall the feedback is that many conferences and counties are striving to get back to their tournaments for the spring that they would have had missed out on last year,” Maguire said. “I think we’ll see county-based tournaments and conference-based tournaments in the spring.”
Maguire said the NJSIAA devises its plans after getting feedback from medical doctors, the governor’s office and countless education officials throughout the state.
“I’ve always been under the operating procedure of if the governor is going to allow sports to be played – meaning his health officials are telling him it’s safe to play sports – I firmly feel that NJSIAA serves these student athletes and teenagers best,” Maguire said. “We will provide the safest environment for them to play sports. We need to provide the parameters and the opportunity.”
